Men Accused Of Attacking Paul Bissonnette Reportedly Involved In Different Fight Hours Earlier

This week, news broke about a wild fight at a Scottsdale, Arizona restaurant that allegedly got going after some drunken patrons attacked ex-NHLer, podcaster, and TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette as he tried to get them to stop hassling restaurant staff.

The story is getting even wilder now that it appears some of the same men are alleged to have gotten into another fight just hours earlier.

According to the Toronto Sun, X user Shea Stevens posted a lengthy thread about the alleged attackers and included a piece of security footage that shows several men involved in an alteration at a nearby golf club.

The Toronto Sun elaborated on the video saying that the man in the security video is wearing a very similar green shirt to the one worn by Danny Bradley, one of the men arrested for the altercation with Bissonnette at the Houston's restaurant in Scottsdale.

Stevens reported that the men involved in the Houston's incident — and now this other alleged incident at a golf club — were part of a larger group that was in town for a golf trip.

"The Irish travelers who attacked Paul Bissonnette were in Arizona on a golf trip," Stevens wrote in his thread. "There were 57 of them on the trip. I have been in contact with multiple members of their group, who confirmed that they also got into a fight at a golf course earlier that day."

While the connection between the two incidents appears to have not yet been confirmed by officials, Bissonnette retweeted Stevens' post thanking him for shining a light on the alleged attackers.

Six men are facing aggravated assault charges while one of them, Sean M. Daley, is facing an additional forgery charge after police found a military ID card on him that he reportedly admitted to them was not real.