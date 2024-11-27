One Of The Men Alleged To Have Attacked Ex-NHLer Paul Bissonnette Reportedly Had A Fake Military ID On Him

Ex-NHLer, podcaster, and TNT host Paul Bissonette's story about getting into a brawl with a handful of allegedly hammered combatants in a Scottsdale chain restaurant is wild as it is, but it gets even wilder when you add an alleged case of stolen valor to the equation.

According to The New York Post, Sean M. Daley is one of the men arrested by Scottsdale Police after the incident at a Houston's restaurant, that Bissonette started after the men began getting aggressive towards the restaurant's staff.

Well, it appears that things may have gone from bad to worse for Daley because, in addition to the whole hands-throwing incident, upon his arrest, police discovered what appeared to be a fraudulent military ID on him.

According to 3TV and CBS 5 News, when questioned about the ID, Daley allegedly admitted to police that it wasn't real, but court documents reportedly say that he didn't go into further the story behind the ID.

So, in addition to the felony aggravated assault charge, Daley is now facing an additional felony charge for forgery. He is also facing an additional misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct.

Bissonnette discussed the incident on the latest episode of the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, which he co-hosts.

"I get up and I go over, and I walk over. I grabbed the guy's arm. I said, ‘Listen, buddy, if you keep harassing and assaulting the staff here,’ I said, 'We're gonna go outside and we're gonna have some problems,'" Bissonnette said of how the brawl started. The minute that left my mouth, the guy beside him starts throwing punches, and then next thing you know, there was four guys swinging at me."

The fight got a lot of attention, and it turns out that had he needed it backup was closer than Bissonnette may have thought. Former NFL star JJ Watt told The Pat McAfee Show that he would have gladly helped out as the restaurant is just a few minutes from his home.