Mavericks Heckled as Traded Guard Quentin Grimes Dazzles For 76ers

Dallas Mavericks fans didn't need more reasons to groan, tear out their hair, and abandon their Mavericks' fandom altogether.

But now they're lamenting the early February trade that sent Quentin Grimes to Philadelphia, as the emerging guard continues to dazzle in a 76ers uniform.

Over his last five games, Grimes is averaging a staggering 32.6 points.

On Monday, facing the formidable Houston Rockets, Grimes erupted for a career-high 46 points in Philly's loss to Golden State.

Dallas couldn't resist trading Grimes just before he hit his "peak" — or perhaps players mysteriously blossom when they leave the Mavericks.

That kind of stat line will surely shake up any Mavericks fan trapped in this season's ongoing nightmare, only to plunge them into an even deeper abyss as Dallas struggles to field enough healthy players for games.

The Mavericks' front office has orchestrated an all-time disastrous campaign as the team implodes in biblical fashion.

Losing Grimes only compounds a decimated Mavs roster, which includes the losses of franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic (trade to Lakers) and complementary All-Star Kyrie Irving (torn ACL).

NBA fans and insiders are viewing the Grimes trade, in retrospect, as a further indictment of Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, who's downgraded a Finals roster into a G-League-level squad.

REACTIONS:

