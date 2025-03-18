Mavericks Heckled as Traded Guard Quentin Grimes Dazzles For 76ers

Published|Updated

Dallas Mavericks fans didn't need more reasons to groan, tear out their hair, and abandon their Mavericks' fandom altogether.

But now they're lamenting the early February trade that sent Quentin Grimes to Philadelphia, as the emerging guard continues to dazzle in a 76ers uniform.

TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 12: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Toronto Raptors on March 12, 2025 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)

Over his last five games, Grimes is averaging a staggering 32.6 points.

On Monday, facing the formidable Houston Rockets, Grimes erupted for a career-high 46 points in Philly's loss to Golden State. 

Dallas couldn't resist trading Grimes just before he hit his "peak" — or perhaps players mysteriously blossom when they leave the Mavericks.

That kind of stat line will surely shake up any Mavericks fan trapped in this season's ongoing nightmare, only to plunge them into an even deeper abyss as Dallas struggles to field enough healthy players for games.

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 01: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on December 01, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The Mavericks' front office has orchestrated an all-time disastrous campaign as the team implodes in biblical fashion.

Losing Grimes only compounds a decimated Mavs roster, which includes the losses of franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic (trade to Lakers) and complementary All-Star Kyrie Irving (torn ACL).

NBA fans and insiders are viewing the Grimes trade, in retrospect, as a further indictment of Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, who's downgraded a Finals roster into a G-League-level squad.

REACTIONS:

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)