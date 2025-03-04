Kyrie Irving’s ACL Tear Dooms Mavericks, Locking Them As NBA’s Most Hopeless Wreck

It's been a nightmare season for the Dallas Mavericks and the fans.

After losing Luka Doncic, 25, to an earth-shaking trade to the Lakers and losing Anthony Davis, 31, to injury, the team will now have to move forward for the remainder of their season without Kyrie Irving.

READ: Kyrie Irving Shows True Grit, Nails Free Throws Despite Knee Injury

The star Mavs guard suffered a torn ACL during Monday night's 24-point loss against the Sacramento Kings.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed the news Tuesday morning — confirming the worst fears that arose from Monday night's scene when Irving went down and was unable to finish out the game.

Even with his torn ACL injury, Irving got up and limped to the free-throw line to shoot two attempts, making both.

The scene was a true display of Irving's grit and dedication, which the Mavs must substitute in some way for the remaining 20 or so games left this year.

Mavericks fans, mere months removed from a Finals appearance, grapple with mounting frustration.

If it's not one bit of bad news for Mavericks fans, it's another. On Monday, the franchise also sent out emails to season ticket holders, alerting them of an eight percent ticket price hike.

Speaking on the podium after Monday night's loss, Jason Kidd looked to hit a new low, sounding completely dejected by his injured squad.

"The injuries we’ve had this season—guys are trying to hold it together. You get other bodies back, and it just seems every time we’re close to getting someone back, someone goes down. Tonight, both Hardy and Kyrie go down, so we’re running out of bodies here. But the guys keep fighting."

As of Tuesday, the Mavericks still hold a winning record at 32-30, which is good enough for 10th in the West.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela