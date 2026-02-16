Matthew Tkachuk's Brutal Roast Of Leon Draisaitl Has Internet Pansies In Their Feels

This one had some sting to it.

Chirping.

An ancient hockey ritual in which one player insults another player – always to his face – about his play, appearance, gear, etc.

It's a part of the game, and over the weekend, Team USA's Matthew Tkachuk delivered an absolute zinger of a chirp to Germany's Leon Draisaitl during America's 5-1 beatdown of the Germans.

For those of you who are unaware, Tkachuk and Draisaitl are two of the best players in the NHL, with Draisaitl in particular being a consensus top-five player in the league.

However, Draisaitl's Edmonton Oilers have been on the losing side of the Stanley Cup Final matchup two years in a row, and both losses came to, you guessed it, Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers.

That's why the chirp has some extra sting to it.

Not only were the Americans laying the smackdown on the Germans, but Tkachuk has personally been on the winning side of things against Draisaitl for two straight years, and it doesn't look like he's slowing down any time soon.

While chirping is absolutely a part of the game, and Tkachuk's barb was well within the realm of "acceptable" (you should hear what these guys say to each other sometimes), a lot of crybabies on the internet are sobbing into their Cheerios on Monday after hearing about this brutal takedown.

Aww, did Chucky touch a nerve here?

It's so funny seeing all these Canadians – and even some American's – jump to the defense of Draisaitl in this exchange, as if Tkachuk said something about Draisaitl's mother.

No German fans could even be found to defend their country's best player, but that could be because they aren't soft and just tipped their cap to Tkachuk and an admittedly great chirp.

As for the Americans piling on the two-time Stanley Cup winner and fellow countryman, I think I can figure out why they wouldn't like this guy too much.

Oh, no! Not the Evil Orange Man!

God forbid a Stanley Cup champion go to the White House and take a picture with the president, something every team has done since the beginning of time.

Some snowflakes were mad that he called visiting the White House "the honor of a lifetime," but what did they expect?

He's an American hockey player who won a championship. Of course he's excited about going to D.C.

These internet softies need to find a new slant. Matthew Tkachuk is going to keep chirping and if he gets under your player's skin, then he's doing his job.

Deal with it.