Team USA Star Jack Eichel Brutally Roasts Teammates Matthew And Brady Tkachuk

Team USA men’s hockey star Jack Eichel knows how to poke fun at his teammates.

Starting Thursday, Eichel and the boys will look to claim the country’s first Olympic gold medal in the event since the 1980 "Miracle On Ice" Team. The North Chelmsford, MA., native will likely assume top-line duties for the Americans, situated between Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. (The three served as a frequent line combination in the Four Nations Face Off last year, so this makes sense.)

Eichel knows that he will be lined up with two rough-and-tumble style personalities who have a tight bond. The Tkachuk brothers also happen to be sharing a room together in the Olympic village, which Eichel had some thoughts about.

"I think they probably push their beds together…If we hear someone go through a wall in the middle of the night, probably know where it came from," Eichel said.

Savage.

He’s not wrong about the latter comment. These dudes love to roughhouse. Less than 10 seconds into a Four Nations Faceoff against Canada in 2025, both these dudes received a penalty for fighting in one of the most electric moments in hockey in recent memory.

While fighting is strictly prohibited in Olympic hockey (a bummer for these dudes), you can expect that they will want to play as physically as possible and lay the boom against whomever they face.

For the sake of everyone’s sleep schedule on the American roster (and the sheet rock in the Olympic village), let's hope they don’t do the same thing to the walls.