Matthew Tkachuk Graces NHL 26 Cover As Panthers Star's Summer Run Continues

Few people on the planet are having a better summer than Matthew Tkachuk.

The Summer of Tkachuk continues to roll on, as Florida Panthers star winger Matthew Tkachuk has been selected to be on the cover of EA Sports' NHL 26 video game.

It has been well documented on this very website that the Panthers have been having an absolute blast since winning the Stanley Cup in late June, and perhaps no one has embodied that enjoyment more than the cover boy himself.

It all started with the Cats' Stanley Cup parade as well as the week leading up to it, where Tkachuk was on an all-time bender.

Following that little week-long soirée, Tkachuk and a few other Panthers jetted off to the Bahamas for a little rest and relaxation (and some poolside daquiris), presumably to recover from all the liquor that was consumed out of the Cup during the postseason revelry.

After coming back to the States a little sunburned and no worse for wear, Tkchuk had to prepare for what was the most important date of his summer celebration: his wedding.

And, naturally, it was a banger in the way only a Tkachuk wedding could be, complete with Matthew's dad, former NHLer Keith Tkachuk, being tossed around on a chair with Chappel Roan's "Pink Pony Club" blaring in the background.

Finally, it was Matthew's turn to have a day with the Cup, and he brought along a friend so Lord Stanley wouldn't get lonely.

Matthew Tkachuk is having one hell of a summer, and having it culminate in being named the cover athlete for NHL 26 is just the perfect cherry on top of this celebration sundae.

Tkachuk deserves it all, too.

He is single-handedly responsible for turning the culture of the Florida Panthers around.

Before his arrival in the summer of 2022, the Panthers were a listless franchise with few accolades to their name.

Fast-forward three years later, and Florida is one of the most revered franchises in the sport thanks in large part to Tkachuk's tenacious style of play that has been infectious in the Cats' locker room.

So enjoy your victory lap, Matthew. You have certainly earned it.