Masters TV Coverage A Mixed Bag Of Streaming Frustration, But Appreciation

To watch the 2026 Masters, all you need is a laptop, a TV and a few subscriptions!

Welcome to Friday at The Masters. Tune into the Masters app, Masters.com, Prime TV, Paramount+ and ESPN for your wall-to-wall coverage!

Yes, it seems like a heavy lift. In some ways, it has been for golf fans. Gone are the days of CBS firing up the cameras at 3 p.m., and showing us four straight hours of golf.

But that's not necessarily a bad thing. Predictably, Augusta National has had to evolve, along with its partners, to this new age of streaming. It's tricky, because Augusta is famous for shaping the coverage of this event. Sometimes, you wonder if they want you to see it at all. I get it.

I will say, though, that the introduction of Prime to this year's tournament has been more of a success than I would've thought.

But first, a quick rundown of how to watch golf today, tomorrow, and, most importantly, Sunday:

How to watch Masters 2026 on TV

So, that's basically it in a nutshell. Sure, that nutshell may be huge, but it's still a nutshell. Or something like that.

To watch The Masters all day – from sun-up to sundown – you need a combination of Paramount+, Amazon Prime, and ESPN. That's for today. To watch over the weekend, you can go ahead and drop the Amazon subscription if you so choose, but pick up CBS.

Again, it sounds daunting. "All you need is a laptop, a TV and a few subscriptions." OK. Sounds great! Thanks, Augusta, for letting us in!

Some folks, understandably so, are annoyed:

I get it. Too many cooks in the kitchen. That certainly applies here. But, that's the age we live in. The streaming era is ruthless. It all seemed great on paper years ago, but now it's just become exhausting.

But, it's not all bad. For starters, the simplest answer to all of this is "Just use The Masters app." Yes, it's a great app. It has everything. You can watch it all, in one spot. Same with Masters.com.

You can go there right now and watch the featured groups, Amen corner, and holes 4, 5 and 6.

Obviously, that's not going to be for everyone, though. It can also be clunky, as most streaming apps are. That's just the nature of the business.

A lot of folks also don't realize you can put the Masters app on your smart TVs, so they end up holding a phone or watching their laptops all day. Not great. And yes, I'm talking about the older folks. I don't think that's any big secret.

I'll will, however, give Prime credit. Again, usually when a new streaming service gets involved in a sport, it can be dicey. Netflix was crucified for a pretty subpar MLB debut a few weeks ago.

By all accounts, Prime has been solid so far this week:

Again, not bad. I've seen these things spiral pretty quickly. Prime seemed ready to roll, which makes sense given they've had the Thursday Night Football package for years now.

Anyway, like anything in 2026, Masters coverage has been met with mixed reviews all week. Does it feel like we're getting yanked around? Sure. Has Prime been a nice addition to fill the gap between the morning and the main broadcast? Absolutely.

Some folks will tell you to quit complaining, because there was a time, not too long ago, where you didn't get any Masters TV coverage until 3 p.m.

Obviously, that's no longer the case. You can watch golf all day long now.

You just have to work to find it.