Massive Lee Corso Flag Suffocates Ohio State Fans On College GameDay

Well, here we are. Lee Corso's final College GameDay. Grab the tissues. Grab the beer. Grab the Xanax, if that's what you need to get through it. Mix it all together and strap in, because we're in for a wild few hours before Week 1 officially kicks off.

ESPN opened Saturday morning's first GameDay of the year in typical fashion – with Rece Davis reading some sort of monologue I assume he spent months on. It was a big one, obviously, because today marks Corso's final ever GameDay.

Don't know if you've heard, but the 90-year-old is retiring after today's show.

Not to worry, though, because the OSU faithful were well aware that coach is hanging 'em up. Take a look:

Lee Corso deserves all of it

Incredible. I don't get sappy often. I'm not a Lib, after all. But I'm a sucker for old people being treated with respect. And nobody on this planet deserves more respect than Lee Corso.

He's been a staple in our homes for years now. Decades. We grew up with Lee in our living rooms for 17 Saturdays a season. He's comfort food. For most of us college football junkies, Lee Corso is synonymous with the sport.

And … he's leaving. Just like that. Poof. Next week, there will be no Corso. No headgear (I assume). No Kirk Herbstreit moments with the helmet before the show opens. Sad.

Now, it's time. Past time, frankly. Corso turned 90 earlier this month. He's missed several shows over the past five years. He was remote for all of COVID. The stroke a decade ago, obviously, set him back.

To his credit, Corso powered through it and got back to the top(ish) of his game.

But it's time. We all know it. And buddy, we're gonna send this man out like the hero he is. And then, we're gonna watch 12 straight hours of college football.

Amen.

PS: what an OUTFIT!