For Love Of The Game: FOX To Simulcast ESPN's Broadcast Of Lee Corso’s Final Headgear Pick

The moment Lee Corso puts on the headgear for the final time inside ‘The Shoe’ at Ohio State on ESPN, there will be a simulcast from FOX that will also broadcast the historic moment for college football fans across the world.

In what is truly a remarkable moment in the current pregame television battle between ESPN and Fox Sports, it goes to show you how much Lee Corso means to the sport that a rival network will air footage of his final time on stage.

The news was first reported by On3.

Let's be clear, you don't see this type of thing in the current landscape of television. But, given that Corso has meant so much to the sport, FOX has decided that it would show the legendary figure revealing his pick.

The biggest thing is whether FOX uses ESPN's current feed, or broadcasts what the Ohio State feed will have from inside the stadium. Either way, ESPN owns the rights to this footage of the actual moment.

There will also be a live broadcast from inside the stadium on the jumbotron for Ohio State and Texas fans to enjoy the final selection from Corso.

Also, this obviously doesn't hurt FOX, especially since they were going to lose viewers in the final minutes of their show to ESPN. There wasn't a college football fan out there that wasn’t going to change the channel at 11:50 am ET for this historic moment.

This is giving off WCW vs. WWF vibes, when Vince McMahon was shown on the live broadcast of Monday Night Nitro, in a moment that shocked professional wrestling fans. Obviously, this is different, given that one company isn't buying the other, but I think you understand what I'm talking about in this regard.

Now, if I'm booking the show, I'd love to see Lee Corso act as if he's about to pick the Buckeyes, only to then throw the ‘Brutus’ headgear off the stage and don the Longhorns mascot gear to a chorus of boos. Yes, this would make television history, and the views on social media would go threw the roof.

But, I think we know who Lee Corso is going to pick on Saturday inside ‘The Horeshoe’, though I wouldn’t put it past him to cause some chaos out the door.

Either way, this is a monumental moment in college football, given that there will be two networks broadcasting the final time Corso puts on the headgear.

Smart move, FOX. For the love of the game.