Mary Lou Retton Hit With $100 Fine After Pleading No Contest To DUI Charge

Retton reportedly had a container of wine on the seat of her car when pulled over last month

Legendary American gymnast Mary Lou Retton was in court on Tuesday to face a DUI charge stemming from an incident last month.

According to the Associated Press, Retton entered a no contest plea in front of a Marion County (West Virginia) judge who imposed a $100 fine on the former gymnast who won the women's all-around gold at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Her attorney released a statement saying that a fine like this is what is expected according to the sentencing guidelines for first-time, non-aggravated offenders, like Retton.

"What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses," the 57-year-old former gymnast said in a statement. "To my family, friends, and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry. I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement, and continued support."

It was reported that back on May 17, Retton was seen "all over the roadway" in her hometown of Fairmont, West Virginia, and upon being stopped by police, she was found to have a container of wine on the front seat of her Porsche.

This is not the first time that Retton has made headlines in recent years. Back in 2023, Retton wound up in the intensive care unit while she battled a rare form of pneumonia. This nearly led to the former Olympian needing to be placed on a ventilator.

Then, in the aftermath of her medical scar, Retton's daughters started a campaign to help pay for some of their mother's medical bills. That ended up irking some liberal writers who demanded to know where the money that exceeded the campaign's original $50,000 target went.