Mary Lou Retton Popped For DUI With 'Container' Of Wine On Passenger Seat

Mary Lou Retton had a container of wine on the passenger seat of her Porche & was driving "all over the roadway," in West Virginia, according to cops who pulled her over for DUI on May 17, TMZ reported Tuesday

The gymnast who stole our hearts when she won gold at the 1984 Olympic Games last made headlines in 2023 when her daughters started a fundraiser to help pay for her medical bills. The Libs went nuts over that incident. Now they're about to really attack after she allegedly smelled of booze and had trouble talking during the DUI stop in Marion County, West Virginia. 

Retton, 57, was born in Fairmont, WV, which is in Marion County. 

Mary Lou Retton Mugshot

West Virginia native Mary Lou Retton, was arrested for DUI on May 17 in Marion County, WV. / Getty Images

Court records obtained by TMZ state that Mary Lou refused blood alcohol tests before she was cuffed and hauled off to jail. 

Since the drama of 2023 and early 2024, America's Sweetheart has been laying low. Mary Lou's social media has been quiet. She has yet to comment on the DUI arrest. 

Vaxxers hate Mary Lou Retton because they think she's anti-vax

Get ready for the Libs to attack once again now that Mary Lou is in more trouble. 

