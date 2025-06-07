Martina Navratilova Puts Politics Aside To Support Riley Gaines In Feud With Simone Biles

The tennis legend served up a winner in this heated argument.

Women’s tennis legend Martina Navratilova has taken a side in the feud between Outkick's Riley Gaines and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Biles senselessly attacked Gaines for her stance on transgender athletes in women’s sports, calling the "Gaines for Girls" show host a "bully" and body-shaming her. Hundreds of fans went online to defend Gaines and call out Biles for her self-contradicting argument.

Navratilova, who frequently calls out the nonsense of transgenders in women’s sports, stayed true to form on Saturday morning. While Navratilova is progressive in her political views, she stood by Gaines, who is an ardent conservative.

"Riley is MAGA and I couldn’t disagree with her more on politics, but on keeping sports safe and fair for girls and women I agree with her 100%. As most people, republicans democrats and everything in between do also," the 68-year-old tennis legend wrote on X.

She’s right. OutKick’s Amber Harding wrote about how Minnesota Democrats are getting sick of transgenders in women’s sports after they saw one dominantly perform in a high school state championship softball game this week. At some point, people have to wake up and understand that allowing this to happen never leads to anything good for real women. Biles certainly has not, but Navratilova has.

This is a phenomenal example of how people from two different worldviews can still find common ground on important issues.

