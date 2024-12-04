Martina Navratilova Calls Out Democrats For Stance On Trangenders In Sports

While tennis legend Martina Navratilova is a longtime extreme left-wing Democrat, there is one issue where she differs greatly from the party: transgender athletes in women's sports.

Navratilova competed against a transgender athlete, Renee Richards, back in the 1970s. Although Navratilova defeated Richards, she struggled despite being in the middle of her prime and facing a 43-year-old biological male.

Few people understand that advantage that biological men hold over women in sports like Navratilova. Which is why when the tennis legend says that transgender athletes that compete in women's sports are "cheaters," the Democrats might do well to actually listen to her.

But they aren't, and Navratilova isn't happy about it. She responded to a post on X that showed Rep. Nancy Mace holding a shirt that said "Save Women's Sports."

"And I am so mad that the Republicans captured this issue - shame on all the elected Democrats who keep silent on this!!! #whataboutthewomen," Navratilova posted.

While President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to "ban" biological males from women's sports, the Biden Administration has generally stayed quiet on the issue as it relates to sports.

While the Title IX rewrite changed "sex" to "gender identity," it didn't specifically refer to sports.

Why? Because Democrats know that the vast majority of Americans do not want transgender athletes in women's sports. It's a losing issue. In this case, common sense reigns.

So, Democrats stay quiet about it. Why don't they speak out against it? Well, they don't want to upset the radical wing of the party and the trans mafia.

And Martina Navratilova is tired of that. Good for her.

Too many people attach themselves to parties instead of ideas. That leads them to accept ridiculous premises like allowing biological males to compete in women's sports, using women's bathrooms and changing in women's locker rooms.

This is an easy issue for most people. Yet, the Democrats won't give any ground and it's killing them.

One would think they learned a lesson from the election results in November.

Alas, it doesn't appear that way.