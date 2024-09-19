Malik Willis Offers Super Classy Answer When Asked About Revenge Game Against Titans

Malik Willis will find himself in a rather unique situation this upcoming Sunday. His Green Bay Packers will travel to Nashville to take on his former team, the Tennessee Titans.

Willis was traded from the Titans to the Packers on August 26 in exchange for a seventh-round pick, and just 27 days later, it looks likely that he'll get the start under center on Sunday with Jordan Love's status still in question due to injury.

Players face off against their former teams all the time, but it's not so often a backup quarterback for one team gets dealt to be the backup for another, and a month later is in the starter role against his former club.

While plenty of players in Willis' position would see it as a shot at revenge against the team that made it clear that they don't believe in your abilities - Willis was dealt for a seventh-round pick - the former Liberty star doesn't see it that way at all.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Packers' trip to Tennessee, Willis was asked if he was looking to "prove the Titans wrong" with a big performance if he is, indeed, the starter come Sunday.

"I could care less, bro. I think I got paid the whole time I was there. I’m more than blessed for the opportunity they’ve given me. They brought me into this league, whether those guys are there or not," Willis said. "That organization, they took a shot on me. Miss Amy [owner Adams Strunk], they did a great job by me, for all I’m concerned."

That's about as classy as it gets.

Willis ultimately saw action in 11 games during his two seasons with the Titans, but was ultimately deemed the No. 3 guy in Tennessee ahead of this season behind Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. With Willis still only 25-years-old and a former third-round pick with NFL experience, the Packers clearly still believe he has the ability to play in the league, and so far, so good.

Willis led the Packers to a 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in his first start with Green Bay in Week 2, completing 12 of his 14 passes for a touchdown and zero turnovers.