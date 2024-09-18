Jordan Love 'Hopeful' He Can Play On Sunday Which Would Make Him A Super Fast Healer

Jordan Love is not predicting he's definitely playing against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, only two weeks after spraining the MCL in his left knee in a season-opening loss.

But he's working toward that goal.

And he's hopeful he might play.

Love: ‘Day To Day’

"I'm going to take the week and just take it day to day and see how it feels," Love told reporters minutes ago during the Packers' open locker room session.

"I'm not going to make any decisions right now. I'm hopeful that I can get to that point where I can get in there, but we're just going to take it day to day."

Love practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, the Packers noted on their official status report. It was Love's first time back on a football field since he injured the knee in the Sept. 6 season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

The Packers obviously didn't place Love on the injured reserve list, optimistically believing he would not miss four games a player on the list must miss. But missing only one game?

Timetable For Typical MCL Recovery

That would be unexpected.

And heroic.

And possibly not smart.

OutKick contributor Dr. David Chao made the point that he expected Love back before the four-game window. But even a moderate MCL sprain takes a full four weeks to recover for most people.

A very mild MCL sprain might take three weeks.

If Love reaches a comfort level where he believes he can be effective on Sunday, he would still be clearly on a knee that is not 100 percent. So he would have to wear a brace to add stability – and that presents its own issues.

"You're not as fast, I would say that," Love said. "It's just different than not having anything, I'd say. It's a piece of metal on your knee. So definitely not as fast. But it's one of those you just got to adjust, you know? It'll help protect me and keep me stable in everything I do.

"It might change my game a little bit but, at the end of the day, I'm not a receiver who has to run routes."

Did Love Work In Team Drills?

Scrambling has been important to Love's game since he became the starter for the Packers last year. But movement in the pocket, even if simply to buy time and let receivers come open, has been key.

Both would be affected if Love plays.

"That's a huge part of my game and I think that's very important to have," Love said. "You'd love to be able to sit in the pocket and be a pocket passer, but that's just not realistic. There's things that happen in the pocket where you got to get out in space and avoid pressure … That's a huge part of my game, I feel.."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur would not tell reporters whether Love took any team drills, even as he was limited. The coach also isn't yet in a position to reveal what his quarterback plans will be on Sunday.

Malik Willis started last week in a victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He would start if Love cannot. But, obviously, the Packers are hoping Love can rally and be available.

"I think it's always great to have your quarterback out there," LaFleur said. "We'll see how he progresses throughout the course of the week."