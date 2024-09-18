Jordan Love 'Hopeful' He Can Play On Sunday Which Would Make Him A Super Fast Healer

Jordan Love is not predicting he's definitely playing against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, only two weeks after spraining the MCL in his left knee in a season-opening loss.

But he's working toward that goal.

And he's hopeful he might play.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - Head coach of the Matt LaFleur talks with Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers on the sideline after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arena Corinthians on September 6, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Love: ‘Day To Day’

"I'm going to take the week and just take it day to day and see how it feels," Love told reporters minutes ago during the Packers' open locker room session.

"I'm not going to make any decisions right now. I'm hopeful that I can get to that point where I can get in there, but we're just going to take it day to day."

Love practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, the Packers noted on their official status report. It was Love's first time back on a football field since he injured the knee in the Sept. 6 season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

The Packers obviously didn't place Love on the injured reserve list, optimistically believing he would not miss four games a player on the list must miss. But missing only one game? 

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love rolls out in the 2024 NFC divisional game vs. the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Timetable For Typical MCL Recovery

That would be unexpected.

And heroic.

And possibly not smart.

OutKick contributor Dr. David Chao made the point that he expected Love back before the four-game window. But even a moderate MCL sprain takes a full four weeks to recover for most people.

A very mild MCL sprain might take three weeks.

If Love reaches a comfort level where he believes he can be effective on Sunday, he would still be clearly on a knee that is not 100 percent. So he would have to wear a brace to add stability – and that presents its own issues. 

"You're not as fast, I would say that," Love said. "It's just different than not having anything, I'd say. It's a piece of metal on your knee. So definitely not as fast. But it's one of those you just got to adjust, you know? It'll help protect me and keep me stable in everything I do.

"It might change my game a little bit but, at the end of the day, I'm not a receiver who has to run routes."

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL - Quarterback Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field due to an injury during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, at Arena Corinthians on September 7, 2024. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Did Love Work In Team Drills?

Scrambling has been important to Love's game since he became the starter for the Packers last year. But movement in the pocket, even if simply to buy time and let receivers come open, has been key.

Both would be affected if Love plays.

"That's a huge part of my game and I think that's very important to have," Love said. "You'd love to be able to sit in the pocket and be a pocket passer, but that's just not realistic. There's things that happen in the pocket where you got to get out in space and avoid pressure … That's a huge part of my game, I feel.."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur would not tell reporters whether Love took any team drills, even as he was limited. The coach also isn't yet in a position to reveal what his quarterback plans will be on Sunday.

Malik Willis started last week in a victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He would start if Love cannot. But, obviously, the Packers are hoping Love can rally and be available.

"I think it's always great to have your quarterback out there," LaFleur said. "We'll see how he progresses throughout the course of the week."

Armando Salguero is a national award-winning columnist and is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer. He has covered the NFL since 1990 and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a voter for the Associated Press All-Pro Team and Awards. Salguero, selected a top 10 columnist by the APSE, has worked for the Miami Herald, Miami News, Palm Beach Post and ESPN as a national reporter. He has also hosted morning drive radio shows in South Florida.