Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Bet On Few Points, Lots Of Turnovers In Malik Willis Vs. Will Levis Week 3 Matchup

So the college football gambling picks were a disaster last week. But, on the positive side, we're looking solid so far in the NFL picks. Last week we went 5-3, running our season-long NFL record to 12-9-1.

While we need to climb out of the hole in college football, the goal is to keep the OutKick NFL Six-Pack rolling.

With that in mind, let's get rich, kids:

Bears at Colts -1.5

The Colts have to win at some point, right?

Right?

In all seriousness, I should have taken the under in the Colts-Packers game last week, but instead I went with the Colts and got blown up by Green Bay. This week I'm going to probably make the same mistake all over again. The Bears can't score and the Colts have a huge home field advantage even though they can't score either.

So I should probably take the under here.

But given the Colts are only favored by 1.5, they are winning this game by three or more, even if the final score is 6-3.

The Colts win and cover.

Chargers +1.5 at Steelers

The Steelers are 2-0, but have no offense.

And the Chargers, with the unvanquished, at least so far, combo of Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert aren't losing this game to a team with no offensive firepower.

They just aren't, they win and cover in Pittsburgh.

Broncos at Bucs -6.5

Baker Mayfield can't lose in Tampa and the Broncos can't score in Denver.

Eventually I think Bo Nix is going to be a solid quarterback.

But not in Week 3.

The Bucs win by double digits.

Packers at Titans, Under 37.5

This is a fantastic game for everyone who isn't employed by the Titans front office.

Why?

Because you have the young quarterback you traded a couple of weeks ago, Malik WIllis, potentially returning to start against the quarterback you believe is the future of the franchise, Will Levis.

And the only certainty here is that Malik Willis isn't good at throwing the football and Will Levis is likely to do something incredibly moronic.

So give me the under in the inevitable 17-13ish disaster of a game.

Lions at Cardinals, Over 51.5

Look out: Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. are going to be a hell of a tandem.

And you know the Lions are going to score some points too.

It wouldn't shock me if both teams go for 28+, which means the over is hitting.

Ravens at Cowboys +1.5

The Cowboys, coming off a disastrous performance in New Orleans, are back home against the 0-2 Ravens and I get the Cowboys as the home underdog?

Sign me up!

The Cowboys win outright, dropping the Ravens to 0-3 on the season.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, I don't see how any of these picks lose, we're going 6-0!