Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Bet On Few Points, Lots Of Turnovers In Malik Willis Vs. Will Levis Week 3 Matchup

Published|Updated

So the college football gambling picks were a disaster last week. But, on the positive side, we're looking solid so far in the NFL picks. Last week we went 5-3, running our season-long NFL record to 12-9-1. 

While we need to climb out of the hole in college football, the goal is to keep the OutKick NFL Six-Pack rolling. 

With that in mind, let's get rich, kids:

Bears at Colts -1.5

The Colts have to win at some point, right?

Right?

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 15: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

In all seriousness, I should have taken the under in the Colts-Packers game last week, but instead I went with the Colts and got blown up by Green Bay. This week I'm going to probably make the same mistake all over again. The Bears can't score and the Colts have a huge home field advantage even though they can't score either. 

So I should probably take the under here. 

But given the Colts are only favored by 1.5, they are winning this game by three or more, even if the final score is 6-3.

The Colts win and cover. 

Chargers +1.5 at Steelers

The Steelers are 2-0, but have no offense. 

And the Chargers, with the unvanquished, at least so far, combo of Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert aren't losing this game to a team with no offensive firepower. 

They just aren't, they win and cover in Pittsburgh. 

RELATED: Fade 'Fake Sharp' Minnesota Vikings Vs. Houston Texans Sunday In NFL Week 3

Broncos at Bucs -6.5

Baker Mayfield can't lose in Tampa and the Broncos can't score in Denver. 

Eventually I think Bo Nix is going to be a solid quarterback. 

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 08: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

But not in Week 3. 

The Bucs win by double digits. 

Packers at Titans, Under 37.5

This is a fantastic game for everyone who isn't employed by the Titans front office. 

Why?

Because you have the young quarterback you traded a couple of weeks ago, Malik WIllis, potentially returning to start against the quarterback you believe is the future of the franchise, Will Levis. 

And the only certainty here is that Malik Willis isn't good at throwing the football and Will Levis is likely to do something incredibly moronic. 

So give me the under in the inevitable 17-13ish disaster of a game. 

Lions at Cardinals, Over 51.5

Look out: Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. are going to be a hell of a tandem. 

And you know the Lions are going to score some points too. 

It wouldn't shock me if both teams go for 28+, which means the over is hitting. 

RELATED: NFL Week 3 Betting Picks To Fade From Analyst Who Is 3-8 This Season

Ravens at Cowboys +1.5

The Cowboys, coming off a disastrous performance in New Orleans, are back home against the 0-2 Ravens and I get the Cowboys as the home underdog?

Sign me up!

The Cowboys win outright, dropping the Ravens to 0-3 on the season. 

...

There you have it, boys and girls, I don't see how any of these picks lose, we're going 6-0!

Tags
Written by
Clay Travis is the founder of the fastest growing national multimedia platform, OutKick, that produces and distributes engaging content across sports and pop culture to millions of fans across the country. OutKick was created by Travis in 2011 and sold to the Fox Corporation in 2021. One of the most electrifying and outspoken personalities in the industry, Travis hosts OutKick The Show where he provides his unfiltered opinion on the most compelling headlines throughout sports, culture, and politics. He also makes regular appearances on FOX News Media as a contributor providing analysis on a variety of subjects ranging from sports news to the cultural landscape. Throughout the college football season, Travis is on Big Noon Kickoff for Fox Sports breaking down the game and the latest storylines. Additionally, Travis serves as a co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, a three-hour conservative radio talk program syndicated across Premiere Networks radio stations nationwide. Previously, he launched OutKick The Coverage on Fox Sports Radio that included interviews and listener interactions and was on Fox Sports Bet for four years. Additionally, Travis started an iHeartRadio Original Podcast called Wins & Losses that featured in-depth conversations with the biggest names in sports. Travis is a graduate of George Washington University as well as Vanderbilt Law School. Based in Nashville, he is the author of Dixieland Delight, On Rocky Top, and Republicans Buy Sneakers Too.