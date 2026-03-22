Luka Dončić Gets T'd Up For Completely Justified Reasons

Call me old-fashioned, but there are some places you just shouldn't go with trash talking.

When it comes to trash talking, there aren't many topics that are off limits.

Just ask some of the greatest trash talkers of all time, like Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, and Larry Bird. They were relentless and cruel, to the point where a few of their victims were never the same after they got done chewing them out.

But one of the very few unwritten rules of talking smack is that you NEVER go after a man's family.

Kevin Garnett is still persona non grata with Tim Duncan after his "Happy f***ing Mother's Day" quip towards The Big Fundamental all these years later (allegedly).

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze apparently crossed that line on Saturday night with Lakers star Luka Dončić, as something he said to the Slovinian sharpshooter really seemed to set him off, causing Dončić to get hit with a technical foul.

While he was coy at first, once he revealed what Bitadze said to him, it made a little more sense why Dončić was so incensed.

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Jesus Christ, dude!

I'm a husband and a father, so this one obviously has a little more weight to it, but even in my time as a single guy, I'm not sure if I ever would have told a guy I was guarding on a basketball court that I would "f*** his entire family."

I'm fully on board with whatever Dončić said in retaliation and if what he's saying is true, he should be allowed to play Monday night against Detroit and have his tech rescinded.

That being said, I don't think Bitadze should be suspended either, but I also think Dončić should've been given some leeway with how he responded.

Apparently, Luka and I are just being soft, though, since most of the internet tough guys are saying he should have just shut up and played on.

Sure, trash talk is a part of the game, but telling a guy you'll "f*** his whole family" kind of feels like a bridge too far.

I don't know, call me old-fashioned, but there are some places you just shouldn't go.

I guess Bitadze did his job by getting under Luka's skin, but it definitely feels like it's in poor taste.

All's fair in love, war, and basketball too, I suppose.

What do you think? Were Goga Bitadze's comments fair or foul? Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know your thoughts.