That Time Kevin Garnett (Allegedly) Had A Mother's Day Message For Tim Duncan

Happy Mother's Day, everyone!

It's a great time of year to not only honor the most important women in our lives, but to also extend some kindness and humanity to those who can no longer celebrate the day with their own mothers.

Legendary trash talker Kevin Garnett (allegedly) didn't get the memo.

Let's set the scene, shall we?

It's May 9, 1999 (Mother's Day), game one of the first round of the NBA Playoffs as the San Antonio Spurs play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It's an interesting match-up for a number of reasons.

Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan were, at the time, two promising young power forwards going head-to-head while also representing a contrast in styles.

Garnett is brash and loud, using trash talk to frustrate his opponents and get in their heads. Duncan represents the yang to Garnett's yin, opting to be virtually silent and letting his play do the talking.

The Big Ticket vs. The Big Fundamental.

Both are Hall of Famers. and legends of the game.

But on this particular day, Garnett might have taken things a little too far.

As Duncan stepped toward the charity stripe to shoot a pair of free throws, Garnett (again, allegedly) spat his now-infamous Mother's Day message toward the usually stoic Duncan.

"Happy Mother's Day, mother f***er!"

What would normally be a perplexing chirp at best becomes a heartbreaker with a little added context:

Tim Duncan's mom passed away a day before his 14th birthday in 1990 after a battle with breast cancer.

Duncan would get the last laugh, however, as the Spurs would go on to eliminate the Wolves 3-1 in the series en route to their first NBA Championship.

This exchange has never been confirmed by either party, but it isn't out of the realm of possibility considering The Big Ticket's well-documented prowess as one of the NBA's best trash talkers.

While these claims have never been substantiated, there are plenty of truthers online who believe it really happened.

And if the internet says it's true, it's gotta be true, right?

Anyway, enjoy your Mother's Day, folks!