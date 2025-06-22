LSU Tigers Win Eigthth College World Series Crown

LSU wins its eighth College World Series championship, sweeping Coastal Carolina in a best of three series.

The LSU Tigers have triumphed over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and have captured the College World Series championship.

The Tigers outlasted Coastal Carolina by a score of 5-3, capturing the school's second national championship in three seasons, previously winning it all in 2023.

LSU steamrolled its way through Omaha, going undefeated throughout its run and topping it off with a two-game sweep of the underdog Chanticleers.

Sunday afternoon's game was not without controversy, though, as Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall was tossed in the first inning of the do-or-die contest for arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire.

Schnall wasn't the only Coastal Carolina coach sent to the clubhouse either, as first-base coach Matt Schilling was also ejected, leaving the Chanticleers undermanned from the benches for virtually the entire game.

This title is LSU's eighth College World Series crown in school history, which has many people online questioning whether the Tigers belong atop the mountain when discussing college baseball programs.

Only USC has more championships than the Bayou Bengals with 12, but their most recent banner was hung more than a quarter-century ago in 1998.

With LSU's recent run of dominance in the sport, the tigers can certainly stake their claim among the GOATs of the sport.

Regardless of where they rank all-time, this iteration of the Tigers will be remembered for their 2025 College World Series run in Omaha, including a miracle comeback against the snakebitten Arkansas Razorbacks to advance to the final round.

As for the Chanticleers, it has to be a bitter pill to swallow getting so close only to lose your coach in the last game of your season.

Take nothing away from what the Tigers accomplished, but it certainly would've been nice to see Coastal Carolina with its full assortment of personnel, coaches included.

Congrats to the LSU Tigers once again on their win and to the NCAA for another unforgettable season.