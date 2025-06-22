Coastal Carolina Head Coach Ejected During First Inning Of Must-Win CWS Game Against LSU

After losing Game 1 of the College World Series final against LSU, Coastal Carolina entered Sunday's game needing a win to force a decisive Game 3 on Monday. Unfortunately for the Chanticleers, they're going to have to do it without head coach Kevin Schnall.

Schnall lost it on the home plate umpire during the first inning, complaining that he missed "three pitches" (he even held up three fingers to make sure the umpire knew exactly how many calls Schnall thought he missed) and the umpire showed he was in no mood for dissension that early into the game.

As soon as Schnall repeated "you missed three pitches," the umpire sent him to the showers. Schnall came out to argue, being held back by a second umpire. To make a ridiculous scene even more absurd, the umpire tasked with holding Schnall back took a tumble after losing his balance. It did not appear that Schnall, in any way, contacted the umpire to make him fall.

Schnall wasn't the only Coastal coach sent packing, either. Umpires also ejected first-base coach Matt Schilling, leaving the Chanticleers two leaders short during a pivotal match against the Tigers.

Predictably, social media couldn't believe an umpire would toss a head coach from such a massive game so early, especially since it didn't appear Schall used any profane language or anything that really warranted an ejection in that situation.

I must agree with social media on this one. That was a soft ejection. Having an absurd ejection happen in such an important game is truly inexcusable.

As someone who umpires baseball (at the high school level, I'm not that important, I promise), I cannot defend the official here. I've never understood umpires who have such a desire to make an impact on the game. Your job is to make the calls, to the best of your ability, and stay out of the way.

This umpire clearly didn't get the "stay out of the way" memo and inserted himself right into the story of the game. That's not the job, sir.