Arkansas Blows Win Against LSU With 9th Inning Collapse, Razorbacks Officially Cursed At College World Series

There's no other way to put it. The Arkansas baseball program is officially cursed when it comes to playing in the College World Series, as the Razorbacks collapsed in the bottom ninth, sending LSU to the national championship series against Coastal Carolina.

This fantastic baseball showdown had fans on the edge of their seats in Omaha and those at home watching on television.

A back-and-forth battle between two heated rivals on the diamond, with Arkansas needing to win on Wednesday night to force one final rematch for a spot in the national championship.

The Razorbacks were feeling pretty good heading into the bottom 9th inning, needing only three outs to force an elimination game on Thursday night.

Thanks to a 2-RBI single in the top of the ninth from Justin Thomas Jr., Arkansas carried a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the inning.

As Razorback fans looked on from the stands, LSU had two runners on with one out, thanks to a Derek Curiel single and Ethan Perry being walked.

What came next could've ended the game.

A fielder's choice to Wehiwa Aloy led to a mistake from the shortstop, after Aloy decided to take the out at third base, when he could've pulled off the double play to finish the game.

It was at this moment that Arkansas fans started to get that sick feeling. But it was the next play that would remind them of the 2018 college world series, where a foul ball dropped in between three Razorbacks, which would have won the game.

Fast-forward to Wednesday night, and it was a Déjà vu feeling once again, as left fielder Charles Davalan took an awkward angle on the ball, having to dive for the catch, with the ball sailing underneath him.

As Ethan Frey and Steve Milam rounded the bases to tie the game 5-5, that sick feeling for the Razorbacks had become uncontrollable.

But, the baseball gods weren't done with Arkansas just yet.

Tied 5-5 with two outs on the board, Jared Jones hit a single to center field, which went off the glove of the Razorbacks' second baseman. The unforgivable curse of the CWS was clear, as the ball bounced off Cam Kozeal's glove, sending the Tigers to the national title game.

Arkansas Now Undoubtedly Officially Cursed At College World Series

If it wasn't clear in 2018 when three Razorbacks couldn’t come up with a catch in foul territory, it was obvious on Wednesday night in Omaha that this Arkansas team has some sort of weird voodoo hanging over their heads every time they play in the College World Series.

I've seen plenty of crazy endings in this sport, but what we all witnessed on a summer night in Omaha will once again go down as proof of a Razorback curse.

In the aftermath of this insane game, it will be LSU versus Coastal Carolina in the championship series, which starts on Saturday night.

But the matchup we witnessed on Wednesday could easily go down as the craziest ending we will see in college baseball this season.

It's up to you now, LSU and Coastal Carolina.