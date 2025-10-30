Politics, Power, And The LSU Coaching Search: How Governor Jeff Landry Undermined AD Scott Woodward

From the press room to the locker room, Governor Jeff Landry’s comments ignite chaos in Baton Rouge, leaving LSU fans wondering who’s really in charge.

So, who will be hiring the next LSU football coach after the dismissal of Brian Kelly five days ago? I hope Lane Kiffin, or any other candidate interested, is ready for his interview with the governor and the board of supervisors. But, what about athletic director Scott Woodward?

If you're wondering what we could possibly be discussing on a Wednesday or Thursday afternoon in college football, it's not which candidate would be the right ‘fit’ for each one of the openings in the sport.

No, the conversation is centered around how much influence the Governor of Louisiana IS going to have on who is hired as the Tigers new head coach.

Judging by some of his comments on Wednesday, I would imagine LSU fans are hoping he stays far away from this one.

Just to bring you up to speed, if you have not seen the most southern political press conference in recent memory from Jeff Landry, it all started with a conversation regarding citizens of the state accessing SNAP food assistance during the government shutdown.

But, you just had to know that college football was going to be brought up during this event, and it felt like it was taking place in a scene out of ‘Runaway Jury’, which was filmed in New Orleans.

"My role is about the fiscal effect of firing a coach under a terrible contract, OK?" Governor Landry said. "All I care about is what the taxpayers are going to be on the hook [for]. I was also not happy with the fact that we were raising ticket prices while we were having a losing season. And we were paying a coach $100 million and we were not getting the results.

"Now, look, I have no animus against Brian Kelly. I don't dislike Brian Kelly. But I think that it had gotten to the point, and I think they realized that the spirit of the team needed a change."

Ok, I'm glad we got that out of the way. It's not as if Brian Kelly was the one who put together a contract that would owe him $54 million if he were to be fired.

But, just to show you how discombobulated the hierarchy is around the LSU athletic department, the Governor decided to seal the fate of athletics director Scott Woodward in this same press event.

Couldn’t Make This Up Regarding LSU AD, Governor Landry

I would find it hard to believe Scott Woodward was in a good mood on Thursday morning as he went to work, knowing eighteen hours earlier the Governor torpedoed any type of authority he would have on hiring the next head coach.

Sometimes it's best to keep backroom arguments out of the public eye, especially when you're trying to hire a new head football coach, who will be the most recognized face in the state of Louisiana once they accept the job.

But, on Wednesday, Governor Landry was asked if Scott Woodward would be in charge of hiring the next head coach. It was at this moment that LSU officials undoubtably went straight into the liquor cabinet and poured a double-shot of bourbon.

"No, I can tell you right now Scott Woodward is not selecting the next coach. Hell, I'll let Donald Trump select it before I let him do it," Gov. Landry said. "I don't know, but the board of supervisors will come up with a committee and there gonna go find us a coach."

And, judging by the conversations I had on Wednesday night with someone close to the LSU program, this is past the point of a full-fledged circus.

"How in the hell are we supposed to hire a new coach with the governor calling boosters for debriefings," one source close to the LSU program told OutKick. "It's already worse enough with him sticking his nose in everything related to the school because we are trying to hire a permanent president.

"I guess he can just interview the candidates as well, talk to the agents and then let the new president know who the pick will be. Because he most certainly just made Scott (Woodward) look like a fool."

So, Who Will Hire The Next LSU Football Coach?

I think we all know by now that it will not be Scott Woodward. The Board of Supervisors for LSU will supposedly appoint a ‘committee’ to help in the ongoing search.

Sometimes it's best to keep politics out of sports, and Wednesday would be the perfect example of this. On Thursday, Governor Jeff Landry reiterated that he would not be hiring the next head coach, but that would be on the board of supervisors, which he has a hand in picking.

"LSU has their own board called the ‘Board of Supervisors’. It's appointed by the governor under staggard terms. So really, I'm the one who appoints them," Landry told Pat McAfee. "They then appoint the president, then the AD. The decisions made at the university are really made by the board, who represent me. I know that's how it happens in Texas also…

"Listen empathically, I am not picking the coach, it's not my job. The only reason I'm really involved is that this contract that is currently between the State of Louisiana and Brian Kelly leaves the taxpayers of the state on the bill. There's misinformation out there that the taxpayers aren't liable, they're not reading the contract."

Essentially, Governor Landry appoints the board members who will be deciding on who should be the next head coach.

One thing is clear: Scott Woodward has been deemed powerless during this search to find a new head coach at LSU.

Just your normal, every day, college football coaching search. Oh, and we're only five days into this mess.