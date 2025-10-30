The Best College Football Coach You've (Probably) Never Heard Of

There may be no finer QB whisperer in all of college football

It has been said on several occasions over the last month that this year's coaching carousel is set to be the wackiest one on record.

Big name coaches are probably going to get paid very handsomely to fill a few marquee vacancies across the country.

But one name that may not get brought up in this hiring cycle that will certainly be a hot name in the years to come is Eric Morris.

Never heard of him? I didn't think so, but he has a resume that speaks for itself.

If there was ever a coach who had an eye for under-the-radar talent, it's Morris.

Just look at that list of names in the post above.

He was Patrick Mahomes' OC at Texas Tech, when the future Super Bowl winning quarterback was putting up literal video game numbers.

A lot of people might chalk that up to having the ultimate diamond in the rough in Mahomes that many of the bigger schools passed on.

Perhaps you've heard of Cam Ward, the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Before he broke records at a quarterback factory like Miami, he was an unknown high school signal caller being recruited by Morris at Incarnate Word.

After transferring to Washington State with Morris and then to Miami the following year, the rest is history.

If twice is coincidence, how about three times?

While he was at Washington State, he found another diamond in the rough in John Mateer.

Mateer is now at Oklahoma and, up until last weekend, was on a lot of people's short list of Heisman favorites.

What he has been doing lately, however, might be his most impressive job yet.

The University of North Texas is currently 7-1 and in the conversation for the Group of 5's playoff bid, and they couldn't have done it without Drew Mestemaker.

The 6'4" gunslinger is only a redshirt freshman and is lighting up scoreboards across the country, and is fresh off a 600-yard passing performance against Charlotte.

Eric Morris Should Be A Hot Name For Teams With Coaching Vacancies

There may not be a better quarterback whisperer in the country than UNT's Eric Morris.

While LSU and Florida continue to fight over Lane Kiffin, Morris will continue to fly under the radar, and that's fine.

He might need a little more seasoning before he's ready for the Big Show, but mark my words, the Mean Green's current head coach is not long for the world of the G5.

Within the next couple of years, one big-time program will take a shot with Morris and may never look back.

The blue bloods of college football might be kicking themselves in the coming years if they never gave Morris an honest look, but whoever ends up with him will be happy the rest of college football turned up their noses.

The best coach you (probably) never heard of is making some noise, and it's time we all started listening.