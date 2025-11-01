Lost Amid James Franklin’s Failures Is The Fact Penn State Has A Tank At Punter

Penn State stinks. We all know that.

Thank James Franklin.

What few of us (hand up!) knew until Saturday was that the Nittany Lions have a damn tank handling punting duties.

Gabriel Nwosu looks more like a D tackle than he does a specialist. He’s listed at 6’6, 297 pounds. Wearing the same number as Warren Sapp and J.J. Watt (99) only adds to his mystique.

It took only 10 weeks and a bunch of losses, but we’ve finally got a reason to watch Penn State football.

Nwosu’s got a boot too. Coming into Saturday, he was averaging more than 45 yards per punt. He also primarily handles Penn State’s kicking duties, entering the weekend with 26 touchbacks on 40 kickoffs.

Kid’s a weapon! Even a Wisconsin man like our own David Hookstead has to appreciate this type of heavy artillery residing in Happy Valley.

Can’t believe he’s been on campus since 2021, and I’m just now seeing this special teams BEEF.

Gabriel Nwosu Handles Kickoffs & Punts For Penn State

Where’s the Nwosu for Heisman campaign been? How did the Penn State athletic department miss the interest in college football thick boys of years past, Jared "The Hefty Lefty" Lorenzen and Missouri’s "Thiccer Kicker" Harrison Mevis, and not capitalize?

Missed opportunity.

Franklin probably still has a job if Nwosu was highlighted. Instead, we had a September filled with Drew Allar and Kaytron Allen, neither of whom is 6’6, nearly three bills and has a cannon leg.

If Penn State wants to be relevant again, it needs fewer whiteouts and more three and outs. Then it’s Nwosu time and it’s impossible to look away.

Does Lane Kiffin know about this guy? Never mind the Florida and LSU openings. What kind of punters are they housing down south? Bet they can’t go pound-for-pound with the big uglies on wing night like Nwosu (presumably) can.

Take note Lane, not even the 76ers tanked this good.

