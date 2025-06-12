Epic Videos Show Massive Tanks Arriving In Washington, D.C. For Military Parade: WATCH

Send in the tanks.

President Donald Trump and the United States military are holding a massive parade on Saturday to celebrate the Army's 250th birthday.

As someone who lives in the region (location of the Hookstead Compound classified), I'm very interested to see how it all unfolds.

People in D.C. - a city of mostly woke losers - definitely aren't used to seeing military equipment on the streets, and there will be plenty of it on Saturday.

Tanks arrive in Washington, D.C. for military parade.

With the parade just a couple days out, the city is starting to load up with tanks and other equipment. Videos circulating social media show heavy tanks being brought into the city, and it's a fun reminder of American military power.

Check out the videos below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like some great military content. That's simply a fact, and if you're an OutKick reader, odds are high you also love our armed forces.

We have the best military on the planet by a gap that is comical. Anyone who says otherwise should be ignored.

The parade will give people the opportunity to look at the gear that has been used to crush bad guys. That even includes some vintage stuff from WWII.

What do you think about the parade? Let me know all your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.