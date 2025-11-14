Loser Libs Attack Donald Trump’s Granddaughter, Kai, Over Her LPGA Rookie Debut

LIBS attacked Kai Trump’s LPGA debut, but the 18-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump handled the spotlight with class.

Once again, the nasty LIBS have no shame.

President Donald Trump's 18-year-old granddaughter Kai Trump made her LPGA debut on Thursday at The Annika in Bellaire, FL. She accepted a sponsor’s exemption to join the event that featured Caitlin Clark, causing her to receive an avalanche of unwarranted criticism .

Kai’s debut did not go as she would have wanted, as her 13-over 83 on day one earned her last place in the 108-player field. Despite the obvious disappointment of the showing, she handled the result with grace in her post-round interview.

"It was pretty cool because I know I hit it far, but kind of playing with the best players in the world and being literally right there or even outdriving on some of the holes, it felt pretty good," she said . "Felt like my game is in a good spot, and especially only being a senior in high school."

Sounds like a mature girl who is handling the pressure and setbacks very well.

However, a bunch of emotionally unstable liberals who were waiting for Keith Olbermann to drop his latest rant of insanity immediately decided to blast Trump for a bad showing.

On day one of a tournament.

Against professionals.

As an 18-year-old senior in high school.

Here are some of the worst tweets, many of which came from people with woke-messaging in their bios.

First, from a guy with an Ukranian flag as his account background photo.

Next, a guy who jokingly claims to be an assistant to ANTIFA (which isn't funny).

Then there's this, from a guy who loves BLM.

And finally, from an avowed Trump hater with a vulgar account handle.

These two didn't pledge loyalty to BLM or ANTIFA, but they obviously still drank the Trump-hatnig Kool-Aid.

I can just see all of these guys anxiously awaiting the next Keith Olbermann rant of insanity to drop and drinking soy milk out of mugs that read "Love Wins" with paper straws. In short, losers.

Have they no shame? Has TDS affected them so much that they are castigating Trump for not performing like a seasoned vet in her professional debut?

Anyone would be nervous about being there, and it just so happened to show. That doesn’t mean she didn’t deserve to be there. She’s also committed to Miami to play college ball ( a top-50 program ), so she’s got skill.

And wouldn’t you know, after settling in on Day 2, she’s doing much better. She sits at +2 through 14 holes with 4 birdies on the day.

Not too shabby of a rebound after a rough first day!

But that didn’t stop a bunch of low-life liberals who enjoy picking on a teenage girl who is doing more with her athletic career than they ever could.

Being a liberal truly does make you insane.