President Trump's Granddaughter Gets Exemption Into LPGA Tour Event That Will Feature Caitlin Clark

President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, will be teeing it up against the best players in the world in November after receiving an exemption into The Annika at Pelican Golf Club, the penultimate event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Kai, who has committed to play for the Miami Hurricanes in 2026, announced the news on social media on Tuesday morning.

Kai, the oldest child of Donald Trump Jr., has over 6 million followers across social media. In its release sharing the news that she would be competing in The Annika, the LPGA highlighted her massive following while leaning into the idea that her appearance would bring new eyes to the LPGA Tour.

"Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA," said Ricki Lasky, LPGA Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer. "Kai’s broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans. We’re excited to see her take this next step in her journey, and we’re proud to work closely with our partners in Tampa Bay whose continued commitment to advancing the women’s game helps elevate the LPGA and expand its visibility."

Nelly Korda is the defending champion of The Annika.

While the official tournament does not get underway until November 13, there will likely be huge crowds at Pelican Golf Club the day before to take in the pro-am as WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is set to compete for the second straight year. Last year, Clark nearly took out a fan with a wayward tee shot.

Kai is currently ranked 461st in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, which is widely regarded as the top ranking system in junior golf. Her best finish on the junior circuit came back in March when she finished 24th in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. In June, she finished T-19 in the Nicklaus Junior Championship, an event hosted by South Florida Junior Golf.