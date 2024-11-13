Caitlin Clark Nearly Drills A Fan With Wayward Tee Shot During LPGA Pro-Am: Video

Caitlin Clark is teeing it up in the pro-am at The Annika, an LPGA event in Florida, on Wednesday and quickly reminded the world that she's a professional basketball player and not a professional golfer with a legitimately dangerous tee shot early in her round.

Clark has talked about her love of golf in the past and has played the game for years, but playing in front of fans is far different from a casual round with your friends. On top of that, Clark was paired with LPGA legend and host of the event, Annika Sorenstam, as well as World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

While Clark did manage to hit the fairway on her opening hole, it was inevitable that Clark was going to have a few nerves on Wednesday morning, and it's safe to say they affected one of her teeshots early in the round.

With one hundred-plus fans surrounding the teebox, Clark hit the dreaded top-pull off of the tee. Her golf ball fortunately sailed over the heads of fans along the left side of the teebox, but came dangerously close to hitting someone in the head.

Some non-golf-following folks out there will see this video and blame Clark for hitting a terrible shot, but the only people who deserve any blame at all here are those who thought it was a good idea to line the teebox. You're risking your life guarding the teebox in a pro-am where players who can barely break 100 are taking swings alongside the pros.

On top of that, Clark literally admitted that her top goal in the pro-am was to not hit anyone.

"I just don't want to hit anyone with a golf ball," Clark said the night before the pro-am. "That is my No. 1 priority."

She also explained that she is an "average" player with a handicap of 16, but was usually just "praying to break 100" whenever she is out on the course.