Caitlin Clark Set To Play In Pro-Am Ahead Of Annika Sorenstam LPGA Event

Caitlin Clark is staying true to her word. After the Indiana Fever's season came to an end with a first-round exit in the WNBA playoffs, Clark joked that she was going to become a professional golfer during the offseason while playing a lot more golf. While she won't compete as a pro, she will play alongside some at an LPGA event in November.

The WNBA rookie phenom announced this week that she will be teeing it up in the pro-am of The Annika driven by Gainbridge in Florida on November 13. The tournament is named after Annika Sorenstam, a 10-time LPGA major champion and arguably the greatest female golfer of all time. The announcement said the two will "play together," but it's unclear if they'll tee off in the same group.

"I love golf, so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam’s name on it is so exciting," Clark said in a statement. "Gainbridge is a leader in supporting women’s sports, and that’s clear through their commitment to me, this event, Billie Jean King, and Parity Week. I’m looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women’s Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika."

Clark talked about her love of golf earlier this year when asked about what her plans were during the Olympic break after she was left off of Team USA's roster for Paris.

"I’m going to try to play more golf over the break," Clark said back in August. "I haven't been out there yet this year. I’ve got new clubs I need to break in and see how they swing."

Clark shared that during her college days at Iowa, she and plenty of her fellow teammates and Hawkeye staffers would play twilight golf throughout the summer.

The Annika pro-am will be the second high-profile pro-am Clark has played in as she previously competed in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic pro-am in 2023.