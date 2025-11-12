Golf Legend Defends Kai Trump Ahead Of Her LPGA Tour Debut, Takes Shot At Critics

Kai Trump is set to make her LPGA Tour debut this week after receiving a sponsor's exemption into The Annika. While some see the granddaughter of President Donald Trump getting an invite to a premier event on the top circuit in women's golf as controversial, tournament host Annika Sorenstam and the LPGA itself have come out and defended the decision.

Sorenstam, a 10-time major winner, knows exactly what it's like to be criticized for accepting a sponsor's exemption as she famously made a start on the PGA Tour at the Bank of America Colonial in 2003. She spoke about some of the heat she received 22 years ago ahead of her start on the men's tour.

"All of a sudden, it felt like the whole world had an opinion about my game, and [were asking], why should a woman play in a PGA event?" Sorenstam said ahead of The Annika.

"There were a lot of thoughts out there and comments out there. I think what was most interesting is people that never really covered golf, especially women’s golf, all of a sudden, they were experts in my game."

Sorenstam's comment about people who have never been involved in the golf world suddenly sharing their opinion about sponsors' exemptions simply because one was extended to a teenager who shares the President's last name is accurate.

Sorenstam went on to compliment Kai's thick skin, while suggesting people simply give her a chance to compete and enjoy what will be a learning experience for her.

"Yeah, obviously her background, I just don’t know how she does it honestly. To be 18 years old and hear all the comments, she must be super tough on the inside. I’m sure we can all relate what it’s like to get criticism here and there, but she gets it a thousand times," Sorenstam continued.

"So that’s why I just want to give her a break, come out here and have fun. We want her to feel like family here and I want her to feel welcome. I mean, give this girl a chance, right? I think that’s our responsibility this week."

Kai, the oldest child of Donald Trump Jr., has over 6 million followers across social media and is committed to play for the Miami Hurricanes in 2026. When the LPGA announced that she had accepted the sponsor's invite in October, the organization leaned into the fact that her reach played a significant role in the process.

During her pre-tournament presser this week, LPGA chief tour business and operations officer, Ricki Lasky, touched on Kai's following and the idea of reaching an entirely new audience while defending the decision to send her an invitation.

"Kai’s broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans. We’re excited to see her take this next step in her journey, and we’re proud to work closely with our partners in Tampa Bay whose continued commitment to advancing the women’s game helps elevate the LPGA and expand its visibility," Lasky explained.

Kai is currently ranked 461st in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, which is widely regarded as the top ranking system in junior golf. The Annika will get underway on November 13.