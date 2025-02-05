LIV Golf Riyadh: How To Watch The Season Opener Under The Lights On FOX

LIV Golf will begin its fourth season this week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with an entirely new style and broadcast beginning on Thursday, February 6.

LIV and FOX announced a multi-year media rights agreement at the start of the new year, and the Saudi-backed circuit will make its debut on the network with the first two rounds set to air on FS2 while the final round will be airing on both FS1 and FS2. All LIV Golf coverage will also be able to be streamed on the FOX Sports app and to LIV Golf+ subscribers throughout the season.

Golf fans who tune into the action this week will also be treated to seeing some of the game's best players teeing it up under the lights. Yes, the likes of Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Joaquin Niemann will be playing night golf in Riyadh.

With the considerable time difference between Riyadh and the United States, players will actually begin their rounds just after 6:00 PM locally in Saudi Arabia, while folks on the East Coast of the U.S. will be treated to morning golf beginning just after 9:00 AM ET. LIV events implement a shotgun start, meaning every player in the field will tee off at the same time, which makes for non-stop action throughout the broadcast each day.

With LIV Golf events only being 54 holes instead of the more traditional 72-hole format we see on the PGA Tour, LIV Golf Riyadh will wrap up on Saturday, February 8, a day before FOX plays host to the Super Bowl broadcast live from New Orleans on Sunday.

Jon Rahm will be looking to defend his individual title from a year ago, while Ripper GC, captained by Australian Cam Smith, will try to make it back-to-back team titles ahead of the team championship held in Michigan in August.