LIV Golf Announces Significant Scoring Change Ahead Of Season Opener In Riyadh

LIV Golf has made a significant announcement regarding its scoring format in the team portion of its events ahead of the circuit's season opener in Saudi Arabia.

Change has been a common theme throughout LIV Golf's first three seasons with new players, courses, and format changes seen throughout the Saudi-backed circuit's run, and year four is no different.

While the 54-player, 54-hole, four-man team formats remain, the team aspect of each event is changing in 2025, and it is putting more pressure on each player teeing it up.

For the first time ever, all four scores from each team will count through all three days of action. In years past, only two or three scores were counted for the first two rounds of each event, but now every player on a team will have to carry their own weight each and every week.

"There’s no more looking at the scoreboard and thinking, 'I’m OK, my team’s playing well.' That definitely changes things," Louis Oosthuizen, the captain of Stinger GC said when reacting to the scoring change.

Jon Rahm, who won last season's individual title, is all about the changes.

"I like it. I like it. I think it benefits a team like ours. I think we have four really strong players that are really consistent. So I think it’s better for the league in general for everybody to matter every single day because Sunday is usually really, really fun. At least last year it was incredibly fun in that regard," the Spaniard explained.

This new tweak will begin this week in Riyadh, where players will make their season debut under the lights in Saudi Arabia.

LIV and FOX announced a multi-year media rights agreement at the start of the new year, and LIV will make its debut on the network with the first two rounds set to air on FS2 while the final round will be airing on both FS1 and FS2. All LIV Golf coverage will also be able to be streamed on the FOX Sports app and to LIV Golf+ subscribers throughout the season.