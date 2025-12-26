Lions Fan Who Got Punched By DK Metcalf Holds Press Conference Proclaiming Innocence

A backwards fitted cap with a suit is a terrible look, my man.

If you weren't watching the NFL last Sunday, you may have missed one of the wildest games of the year.

The showdown between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers featured two teams fighting for their playoff lives, one of the most insane catches you'll see all year, and a finish some people still don't believe actually happened.

And that doesn't even factor in what happened OFF the field.

Steelers wide receiver and possible Mr. Olympia hopeful, DK Metcalf, walked over to a fan in the stands and punched him square in the face.

For his troubles, Metcalf was suspended two games and, in turn, missed out on a ton of money in game checks and possible performance incentives, but in the aftermath, the fan on the receiving end of the punch felt it necessary to clear his own name, complete with an actual press conference.

The best part about this is that the lawyer of the punched fan has already issued a statement on behalf of his client proclaiming his innocence, so the press conference feels wholly unnecessary, but it's super entertaining all the same.

Look at my guy's outfit!

He decided to go full suit (sans tie) but didn't want his Detroit fandom to come into question through cross-examination, so he decided to wear a Lions-branded backwards fitted cap, just so you know where his allegiances lie.

"It is really hard to get me upset… Two things… animal abuse and racism. I get hot right away!"

Well there you have it, case closed! There's no way he said anything untoward that got Metcalf to sucker punch him with convictions like that.

Another great part is he refers to Metcalf by his full name of "DeKaylin," so you know he's being super professional and means business.

In all seriousness, though, the fact that this man's family is receiving legitimate threats over this is crazy.

If he is telling the truth and no racial slurs were uttered, then Metcalf should do the right thing and clear the man's name.

Even if he did hurl a racial epithet at Metcalf, there is no reason to get the family involved.

It doesn't look good in the court of public opinion either, for what it's worth.

The Lions fan in question is getting torched on in the comment section on X.

As far as the Lions fan goes, maybe skip the press conferences in your driveway and let your legal team do its job.

You don't need any more eyes on this than there already are.

Also, skip the backwards hat if this goes to court. Just a nickel's worth of advice for free, my guy.