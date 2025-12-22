NFL Suspends DK Metcalf For Interaction With Fan In Detroit And Sides Have Lawyered Up

Attorneys say formal legal proceedings likely following Ford Field incident with Pittsburgh receiver DK Metcalf

Even as the NFL suspended DK Metcalf for two games for his interaction with a fan in the stands at Detroit's Ford Field — in which the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver seemed to take a swipe at the fan — the two sides lawyered up and the fan's attorneys are saying "the matter will now likely be the subject of formal legal proceedings."

Metcalf is expected to appeal the suspension.

NFL Announces Metcalf Suspension

The league announced the suspension Monday evening. The release reads:

"Metcalf’s actions violate league policy, which specifies that ‘players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and…if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable.’"

Metcalf will be eligible to return to the Steelers’ active roster on Monday, Jan. 5, following the team’s games in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns and Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Metcalf Reported Fan Previously

Ultimately, the NFL showed little concern for the wide receivers' justification of Sunday's incident.

Metcalf's side informed multiple reporters that he and the fan, who has been identified as Ryan Kennedy, have a history dating back to last year when Metcalf played for the Seahawks.

The history involves the fan apparently taunting Metcalf in some manner to the extent the player reported him to Seahawks security.

It doesn't end there because, on his latest "Nightcap" podcast, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson said Metcalf reacted to taunts from Kennedy and those included the N-word.

"…I'm not condoning putting your hands on a fan or punching a fan," Johnson said, "but he did call him a racial slur. He called him the N-word and he did call his mom a c--t. I think, with those words being exchanged and the fan saying that, I think that's where the action occurred."

And that's when Kennedy got legal representation. And his attorneys issued a press release.

Fan Attorneys: No Racial Slur

"These allegations are completely false," a statement released by Sean Head and Sean Murphy of Head Murphy Law Firm reads.

"Ryan Kennedy categorically denies using the ‘N-word,’ the ‘C-word,’ or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur during the incident that occurred on December 21, 2025 at Ford Field during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Detroit Lions game.

"At no point before, during, or after the incident did Mr. Kennedy use racial slurs or hate speech of any kind. The claims suggesting otherwise are untrue and are not supported by video evidence, eyewitness accounts, or any contemporaneous reporting."

The statement goes on to say that this episode will be the subject of legal proceedings.

Fan Knew A Lot About Metcalf

The idea that Kennedy is a fan that randomly fell into an interaction with Metcalf behind the Steelers bench begs more details. That's because he knows quite a bit about Metcalf that, frankly, most fans do not.

Kennedy originally didn't wish to identify himself when tracked down by the Detroit Free Press.

"What, my full name isn’t is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf," Kennedy said, using Metcalf's full name.

"He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that, and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby."

So, how would Kennedy know Metcalf's full name? And that the player "doesn't like" people using that name?

Kennedy was not ejected from Ford Field, but Lions officials talked to him about the incident, according to the newspaper.