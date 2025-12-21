How Does This Kenneth Gainwell Catch Stack Up Against Other All-Time Greats?

How does this stack up to Odell, though?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions are locked in a tight battle to try and claw their way into the postseason, meaning every player is going to give their all to keep their seasons alive.

Though for some, that would mean giving their all both on and off the field (looking at you, Metcalf), but for Kenneth Gainwell, that means pulling off one of the most insane catches you will ever see.

Late in the second quarter, the Steelers were down 10-3 and needed a spark on offense.

Enter Gainwell.

Good Lord! How on EARTH did he catch that?

Gainwell's catch was so improbable that no one thought it was even a completed pass.

Even Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were skeptical, though to Romo's credit, he was calling it a catch before anyone else.

Gainwell's grab was reminiscent of some of the best catches of all-time, so let's see how this bad boy stacked up with the other big-time grabs in NFL history.

How about we start with Odell Beckham's famous full-extension snag?

How about another one? There's always Green Bay wide receiver Antonio Freeman's "he did what" catch that, similarly to Gainwell's, came on a play where no one in the stadium other than him thought it was a completed pass.

If we really want to get spicy with it, Gainwell may not have had the best catch of the day.

That honor may very well go to Arizona wideout Michael Wilson.

That's a close one!

I think I'm partial to the Gainwell grab, but the elevation from Wilson makes it close.

Regardless of who had the better catch, having two insane, all-time receptions in one day is rather uncanny.

There were many who thought today's slate would be an absolute snoozefest, but thanks to guys like Gainwell and Wilson, it's been another banner day for the greatest sport on Earth.

Who had the better catch of the day? Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know which grab you prefer.