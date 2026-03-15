Lindsey Vonn Has A Message For People Telling Her To Retire

The legendary skier says she doesn’t need anyone’s permission to decide her future.

Never mind the fact that she nearly had to have her leg amputated last month. Lindsey Vonn still isn't interested in talking about retirement.

The 41-year-old skiing legend fired back at critics on social media this weekend after fans began insisting her devastating Olympic crash should mark the end of her career.

"Who said I was retiring?" Vonn replied to one account that suggested it was time to call it quits.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

When another commenter told her to walk away after nearly losing her leg — saying "the ego is so strong with this one" — Vonn didn't hold back.

"[I] think you’re mistaking my ego for joy," she wrote. "I’ve said it my whole life; I love skiing. I’ll put my feet up when I’m good and ready thank you."

If that message wasn't clear enough, Vonn followed it up with a longer statement on X explaining that she isn't ready to even entertain the retirement conversation.

"No, I’m not ready to discuss my future in skiing," she wrote. "My focus has been on recovering from my injury and getting back to normal life. I was already retired for 6 years and have an amazing life outside of skiing. It was incredible to be #1 in the world again at 41 years old and set new records in my sport, but at my age, I’m the only one that will decide my future."

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Jokes That She's 'Bionic' After Latest Surgery For Olympic Injuries

She continued: "I don’t need anyone’s permission to do what makes me happy. Maybe that means racing again, maybe that doesn’t. Only time will tell. Please stop telling me what I should or should not do. I’ll let you know when I decide."

For now, Vonn says the only thing she's focused on is recovery.

"Also… just because I’m not ready to talk about retiring, doesn’t mean I’m racing… it means I’m not ready to think about it yet," she wrote in a follow-up post. "Rehab and recovery first…decide on where I go next in life later. Lots of life left to live. Will cross that bridge when I get to it."

The retirement chatter started almost immediately after Vonn's terrifying crash during the women's downhill at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Just 13 seconds into her run, she went down hard and suffered a complex tibia fracture that required multiple surgeries. At one point, doctors were fighting to save her leg from amputation.

MORE: Lindsey Vonn Says Torn ACL May Have Saved Her Leg From Amputation After Olympic Crash

The injury capped one of the most dramatic chapters of Vonn's career — one that already includes 84 World Cup wins, three Olympic medals and a brief retirement before returning to competition at 40 years old.

A legendary career by any standard. But if Vonn made anything clear this weekend, it's that she will decide if and when that career is over.