Lindsey Vonn Jokes That She's 'Bionic' After Latest Surgery For Olympic Injuries

Vonn suffered injuries in a brutal crash during her first event at the Winter Olympics in Milan.

While the biggest stories and moments from the Olympics usually center on winning medals, skier Lindsey Vonn's incredible comeback, heartbreak, and the way she has handled all of it have been a major point of conversation.

The 41-year-old American skiing great tore her ACL in a crash a week before the start of the games.

Then, in her first competitive run after showing some serious grit and determination in training, Vonn suffered a serious crash that landed her in the hospital.

She's back in the States now and recently shared an update after her latest round of surgery, and it looks like she's a step closer to becoming the Bionic Woman.

"Made it through surgery… it took a bit more than 6 hours to complete. As you can see, it required a lot of plates and screws to put back together but Dr. Hackett did an incredible job," Von wrote on Instagram.

"With the extent of the trauma, I’ve been struggling a bit post op and have not yet been able to be discharged from the hospital just yet… almost there," she continued. "Baby steps."

Vonn hasn't gotten into too much detail about the specifics of the injury, but said she will explain it at some point.

Sure, the return didn't end the way she wanted. But what an example she set for all other Olympians, and I'd say all Americans in general.

Perseverance, determination, and having a sense of humor through it all.

Just awesome stuff considering the insane things she has been through over the last couple of weeks.

Who knows what this means for her career? But you've got to assume it can't be good.

Still, while her big return didn't go according to plan, she can be proud to have shown some world-class gumption.