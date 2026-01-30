Lindsey Vonn Posts Ominous Update After Scary Crash

Don't love what's going on in the world of skiing right now. Don't love it at all.

Lindsey Vonn – an OutKick fan-favorite and American legend – injured her knee during a World Cup race in Switzerland on Friday. She was airlifted to the hospital after attempting to walk it off. Not great.

Vonn is in the midst of a skiing comeback after six years away from the sport. The Winter Games are just one week away.

Again, not great. None of it. The 41-year-old provided an update via her Instagram account late Friday morning, and – I'll be honest with you – it also doesn't sound great:

Don't love the vibes I'm getting from Lindsey Vonn here

"I crashed today in the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee. I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams," she said. "This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics… but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback.

"My Olympic dream is not over. Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it."

Look, I'm no doctor (duh), but I don't love the vibes I'm getting from this.

"This is a very difficult outcome."

"If there's one thing I know how to do, it's a comeback."

Those two statements stick out. They sound ominous. They sound final, at least when it comes to this year's Olympic Games. I could be wrong. I hope I am.

But, it doesn't sound great.

Vonn has been promoting the hell out of her Olympic return over the past few weeks, and for good reason. She's an American icon. A star. I don't really watch the Olympics, but I'd tune in for Lindsey Vonn. We all would.

Ironically enough, she posted this just days before her latest crash. Sad.