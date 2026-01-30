Lindsey Vonn Posts Ominous Update After Scary Crash
Don't love the vibes with Lindsey Vonn here.
Don't love what's going on in the world of skiing right now. Don't love it at all.
Lindsey Vonn – an OutKick fan-favorite and American legend – injured her knee during a World Cup race in Switzerland on Friday. She was airlifted to the hospital after attempting to walk it off. Not great.
Vonn is in the midst of a skiing comeback after six years away from the sport. The Winter Games are just one week away.
Again, not great. None of it. The 41-year-old provided an update via her Instagram account late Friday morning, and – I'll be honest with you – it also doesn't sound great:
Don't love the vibes I'm getting from Lindsey Vonn here
"I crashed today in the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee. I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams," she said. "This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics… but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback.
"My Olympic dream is not over. Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it."
Look, I'm no doctor (duh), but I don't love the vibes I'm getting from this.
"This is a very difficult outcome."
"If there's one thing I know how to do, it's a comeback."
Those two statements stick out. They sound ominous. They sound final, at least when it comes to this year's Olympic Games. I could be wrong. I hope I am.
But, it doesn't sound great.
Vonn has been promoting the hell out of her Olympic return over the past few weeks, and for good reason. She's an American icon. A star. I don't really watch the Olympics, but I'd tune in for Lindsey Vonn. We all would.
Ironically enough, she posted this just days before her latest crash. Sad.