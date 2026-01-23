Lindsey Vonn Dusts Off Her Body Paint Swimsuit, JD Vance Hobbles The College LIBS & Tiffani Amber Turns 52!

Happy Friday from warm, beautiful, sunny, free, sane, 85-degree Florida! AC is on, ceiling fans are cranking, and the cooler is ready to roll for a big summer weekend.

How's everyone else doing?!

I know. Low-hanging fruit. I took it. I'm sorry. But, I do feel your pain.

I lived in Boston for four years. We got rocked by so many blizzards my senior year, school was literally pushed back a MONTH because we basically missed all of February. I get it. When you're in college and have an excuse to be locked down for days with nothing to do, snowstorms are the best.

When you're an adult with a house and a job and kids and responsibilities, they're a pain in the ass. I used to think hurricanes were cool down here until I grew up and started to see how big of a scam homeowners insurance was. Not so cool anymore. I get it.

Anyway, hunker down and strap in. We've got a big class today. Gonna be a quick one, too, because I've got a miserable few hours ahead. You'll see.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where Lindsey Vonn hops on the 2016 trend and immediately jumps to the top of the rankings.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, Tiff Ann turns 52 today (happy birthday!), JD Vance stuffed the college co-eds in a locker last night, and how has your life improved during the first year of Trump 2.0?

I asked yesterday and y'all did your HOMEWORK last night. Well done.

Grab you a 44-gallon pressurized well tank – make sure it's not rusted from top to bottom – and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Any home inspectors out there?

That's what greeted me around 8 p.m. last night. That's my well tank. Just cooked. The best part? I was in the shower when it blew. Of course. I went outside to see what the deal was, and imagine my surprise when I saw THAT.

I moved into this house four months ago. That tank, according to the sticker, was installed less than three years ago. Couple of questions:

1. HOW in the world does a 3-year-old tank look like that on the outside? Obviously, something's going on.

2. What, exactly, did the home inspector do during his visit last summer?

I went back and looked at the report. Not only was there nothing about a rusted well tank on it, but there was nothing – NOTHING – about the water tanks at all. Nada. Did he not check the water tanks? It's not possible, right? They're right next to the AC, and he checked that. What am I missing?

Anyone in class today well-versed in this stuff? Do I have a legit gripe? Do I have any shot of calling them up and getting some money back? Is it too late?

Clearly, this tank didn't just start rusting from top to bottom over the past four months. It looked like that in July when he was here. Seems like a pretty big red flag to me, no? Maybe something you'd want to include in a report? Given I spent $400 at the Home Depot this morning to get a new one, I'd say so.

Anyway, let me know. We haven't had running water in nearly 24 hours now. Things are going WELL over here.

At least it ain't cold!

What a week of #content!

We laugh now, but I've already heard rumblings about some pretty major cold air rolling in here this time next weekend. Seriously. It won't happen, because forecasts this far out are always – and I mean ALWAYS – wrong, but still.

Head on a swivel, Florida folks. This isn't the time for gloating. It is, however, the time for #content. Let's get to it:

JD, Tiff Ann & is this a good sign for the Dolphins?

Nice work, everyone. Strong week. Last week was slow. Good rebound this week. Couple thoughts …

1. Lindsey Vonn jumping on the 2016 trend? She's all the way back. More here since woke Sports Illustrated won't make their posts shareable.

2. Mina Kimes, Ryan Clark and Tony Romo. Those are the obvious right answers to the above question.

3. Jemele Hill advocating for Deion Sanders – who has been a trainwreck at Colorado – instead of two-time coach of the year Kevin Stefanski is perfect. 10/10. No notes. She's the best.

4. Any silver holders out there? What a run.

5. NEED Hard Knocks in LA this season.

Speaking of former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, let's rapid-fire this Friday class into a big Friday night!

My God. Stephen Ross is Joe Biden. It's painful to watch. Why the Dolphins would ever trot him out there yesterday is beyond me. If he can't remember their names, just imagine what his brain goes through when they both walk into his office:

No SHOT he can tell them apart. None whatsoever. We're so cooked.

Next? You know who else is cooked? Any snot-nosed college lib who tries to go up against JD Vance:

I mean, are these guys the best, or what? The pride of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, boys and girls. Right there. That's the next generation. That's our youth. Those are the leaders of tomorrow.

Finally … I asked yesterday what changed in your life since Trump retook office last year after Dan R. ANGRILY emailed me to tell complain about how miserable things are in this country right now.

A quick sampling of your responses:

Trump has done a great job. Imagine if he didn't have to go around roadblocks the left/spineless GOP continually set in front of him. I thank God, for the 4 years of Biden. His ineptitude and, let's face it, downright corruption, paved the way for DJT to come back stronger and better than ever.

Dan was on one hell of a bender last night apparently. That kind of childish garbage is why we laugh at these dumb muppets on the left. Awake, angry and seething about Trump at zero-dark-thirty in the morning.

Life's good: prices are falling, not as quick, but it's all good. I was able to pay off over $5,000 plus dollars in outstanding debt.

Have enjoyed every minute of it. My stocks are up 675K and all I had to do for it was walk my dog twice a day and play golf … and try to navigate liberal shithole they call Seattle.

Life is good! I live in Texas and we have no state income tax and good politicians, which is rare. I'm especially happy with what Trump has done and my retirement account thanks him.

Life has been great in 2.0. But then again, I’ve been retired for (checks notes) 6 years so life has been great for 6 years.

Seems like everyone is happy … except Dan R. Oh well. He'll come around. Chin up!

OK, that's it for today – and this week. Good work, everyone. And a very happy 52nd birthday to Tiffani Amber Thiessen.

Take us into the weekend, queen.

