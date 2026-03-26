Lewis Hamilton Reveals 'F1' Sequel Script Is In The Works

A sequel is on the way, but so is a bunch of other stuff...

One of the biggest movies of 2025 was the Brad Pitt-led F1, which went on to become the highest-grossing film of Pitt's career and the biggest movie Apple Studios had ever done.

So — because it's just smart business — a sequel had to be coming at some point, and while there had been some talk of it before, one of the film's producers, Ferrari driver and seven-time F1 champ Lewis Hamilton, confirmed that a script is in the works.

"I'm just in the process of putting together this thing called Apollo, which is a production company I started," Hamilton said ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, per Motorsport. "We're working on the second script now, so we had the first meetings with it in the mid-part of last year, and we already have kind of a first draft of the direction we're going in. So that's going to take time."

But Hamilton revealed that that's not the only thing he's working on.

"But I have other things that are in the pipeline," he said. "I've got a couple of other scripts that I've been trying to get finished that are my own stories that I've come up with, or ideas that I've come up with. There should be a TV series. There'll be a documentary, at least one documentary.

"But this is going to be over the next five years, I would say."

How… how does he have time for this?

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Sure, F1 races once a week, but leading up to that, there are two days on-track, a day of media, and then days of travel and other press obligations. Not to mention trips to the factory and time on the simulator.

Then, on top of the next movie, Lewis isn't just slapping his name on this production company — the full name of which is Dawn Apollo Films — he's got multiple irons in the fire.

It's just impressive.

Of course, a lot of the focus is still on his day job, which has been going pretty well, too.

While Hamilton and Ferrari were pretty clearly unable to keep pace with Mercedes through the first two races, they are pretty clearly the second-best team on the grid.

From the looks of it, a bit of development should have Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc in contention for not just podiums, but perhaps even wins.