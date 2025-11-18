Director Joseph Kosinski Confirms 'F1' Sequel Discussions After Film's Massive Success

The Formula 1 season is winding down as the series shifts to Las Vegas, but the sport has a lot of momentum right now.

There's a legitimate title battle that is still ongoing, and the 2026 season will bring us new cars, the end of the DRS era, and two major automakers in Audi and Cadillac, joining the grid.

But one of the biggest moments of the year came with the release of the blockbuster film F1, which introduced the sport to a whole new audience.

Add to that the fact that the film was Apple Studios' most successful ever — and that Apple TV is the new US TV partner from 2026 on — and you'd have to think a sequel would be a logical next move.

Apple boss Tim Cook left things a little open-ended recently, but now the film's director Joseph Kosinski has made things a little more concrete.

Talks are definitely happening.

"We're in that stage of just kind of dreaming up what that next chapter for Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt's character) would be and for APXGP," Kosinski told a Variety reporter who doesn't understand why calling a sequel ‘F2’ would be goofy as hell.

"But, you know, based on the reaction from around the world to this movie, it's something that people wanna see and I'd be happy to go back and do it because we had so much fun making this one."

The first movie was fun and was visually incredible.

Was it a completely accurate depiction of Formula 1 as a sport? Hell no.

But that's okay. It's a movie; if you want reality, that's what the races are for.

Hopefully, some of those people being exposed to F1 through the movie are doing just that.

I'd like to see a sequel, as long as people still know F1 best as the pinnacle of motorsport, and not a blockbuster film franchise.