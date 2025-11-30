Let's Check In On My College Football Win Totals Now That The Season Is Basically Over

My college team may have sucked this season, but I was red-hot!

In late July, I touched on four Las Vegas win totals I was particularly bullish about for the college football season.

Now that the regular season is coming to a close, I figured it was time to revisit some of my predictions for that.

And, would you look at that, I finished the year 4-0 with the overs I picked!

Watch out, Geoff Clark! I'm coming for you!

In all seriousness, I would have written this article whether I had gone 4-0 or 0-4, the tone would've just been a lot different.

With all that being said, let's break down the four win totals and how I arrived at my individual conclusions.

Pittsburgh Panthers (o6.5, Final: 8-4)

I nailed this one and the rationale was completely in line with what ended up occurring too.

The Panthers were 7-2 heading into their final three games against teams that will likely finish the season ranked (Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, and Miami), and I postulated back in the summer that Pitt would probably have already cashed this win total beforehand.

I also speculated that they would likely go 0-3 down the stretch, and if it weren't for a late comeback from Georgia Tech that fell short, that might have come to fruition.

I'll take the wins where I can get them though.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (o8.5, Final: 11-1)

Ahh, my darling Red Raiders!

I was high on Texas Tech from the time I took the job here at OutKick in May, so it's no surprise I put my money where my mouth is and bet the over for 8.5 wins.

Their returning production and aggressive transfer portal plan had me feeling confident they could get to nine wins with relative ease.

The Red Raiders defied even my lofty expectations, though, as they are a game away from potentially hosting a College Football Playoff game or even receiving a coveted first-round bye.

I love it when a plan comes together.

Miami Hurricanes (o9.5, Final: 10-2)

I received some flak for taking the over on Miami's 9.5 win total, but in all honesty, the season played out about how I expected.

They were able to "out talent" a large portion of their schedule, and some home cooking against Notre Dame coupled with the fact that Florida turned out to be a pumpkin rather than a stagecoach made it so the Hurricanes could afford a couple of inexplicable "Cristobal flavored losses."

Miami had no business losing to Louisville or SMU, but that is to be expected when you employ a low-margin-for-error coach like Mario Cristobal, so I had to bake that into the equation.

As I said before, I will take my wins where I can get them.

Missouri Tigers (o7.5, Final: 8-4)

This one got a little hairy, but that's what I get for trusting a mid coach like Eli Drinkwitz to carry me over the finish line.

The fact that I had to sweat out the Tigers' game against 2-10 Arkansas yesterday tells you all you need to know, but a win is a win.

The credit goes to Missouri's combination of a Charmin-soft non conference schedule coupled with a forgiving home/road split, which I mentioned back in July.

Drinkwitz may not be the man for a job like Penn State or Florida, but he's perfect in Columbia, Missouri, nailing down predictable 8-4 finishes and making me a wealthy man in the process.