Four Of My Favorite Vegas Win Total Overs This College Football Season

Let's take a look at some college football teams I am particularly bullish on in 2025.

We are just four Saturdays away from having college football on our television screens, and I, for one, am pretty pumped about that.

So pumped, in fact, that I decided to give you all a few of my favorite win total overs before the start of the season.

Without much more preamble, let's get this party started.

Pittsburgh Panthers (o6.5)

No one is going to be pounding the table for the Pitt Panthers to win the ACC or make the College Football Playoff, but if we are looking at their win total projection, I am hammering the over at 6.5 wins.

Pitt's schedule is ridiculously front-loaded with easy games, and while the backend features a stretch where the Panthers could legitimately go 0-3 (Notre Dame, at Georgia Tech, Miami), head coach Pat Narduzzi's squad should have racked up seven or more wins by that point in the schedule.

The Panthers are 27th in returning production, and promising young offensive coordinator Kade Bell returns for his second season at the confluence of the three rivers, so I expect a nice uptick in production from that side of the ball.

It's worth noting that in his 11 seasons at Pitt, Narduzzi has gone under 6.5 wins just three times, with one of those being the COVID year, so history is on the Panthers' side here.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (o8.5)

It's no secret I love the Red Raiders' chances at a College Football Playoff berth in 2025, so it shouldn't be a shock that I have them smashing the over at 8.5 wins.

Texas Tech is in the top five in returning production, including number one in production returned on defense.

When you pair that with the amount of money they shelled out in the transfer portal in the winter and the relatively easy non-conference schedule they drew, a nine-win season feels well within the realm of possibility.

This is the most talented roster the folks in Lubbock have seen for a while, so it's up to head coach Joey McGuire to get it done out in west Texas.

Miami Hurricanes (o9.5)

Hear me out! I know 9.5 wins is a crazy number for any team, let alone for a program that has only won double-digit games two times in the last 20 years, but there are some factors working in the Hurricanes' favor.

The Miami Hurricanes may have a brutal start to the season, having to play Notre Dame in week one and then Florida in week four, but they don't leave the Sunshine State until November 1, playing just one true road game against Florida State in October.

Miami is also a middle-of-the-road team with regard to returning production, but when you factor in their recent portal class and couple it with top-ten recruiting classes in two out of the last three cycles, the Hurricanes have more talent than anyone else on their schedule by a wide margin aside from the aforementioned Irish and Gators.

Even if the Canes stumble against either Notre Dame or Florida, there is no reason they can't navigate through a weak conference slate and end up at 10-2.

Missouri Tigers (o7.5)

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz was quoted earlier this offseason as saying that this is the most talented team he's had in CoMo and while he did lose guys like Luther Burden, Theo Wease, and Brady Cook, I have to say I can't necessarily disagree with him.

Drinkwitz and company have done a really nice job of upping the talent profile at Missouri, particularly through the transfer portal, where the Tigers are fresh off of signing a top-ten portal class.

But that's not entirely why I am so bullish on Mizzou going over that 7.5 win mark.

Once again, the Tigers have one of the softest schedules in the SEC, with a non-conference schedule consisting of UMass, Kansas, Central Arkansas, and Louisiana.

They also play their three toughest conference games (South Carolina, Alabama, and Texas A&M) in the friendly confines of Faurot Field.

Missouri should be able to navigate that slate to at least eight wins, especially given the influx of talent this program has seen since Drinkwitz took over.