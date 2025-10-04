Legend Of Diego Pavia's Trolls Continue As He Practices Pregame Kneel Downs

Let's hope this one doesn't come back to haunt him.

Is there a more confident "troll" in all of college football, nay, sports, than Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia?

The Vandy signal caller spent all summer taking subtle shots at every program from Tennessee to the Alabama schools, then he released his "Pavia Mafia" music video, to much acclaim.

He then topped it all off with a national championship proclamation, proving he's either a mad genius or just plain mad.

Well, the troll master is back at it again, this time practicing victory formation kneel downs in pregame warm-ups right in the faces of the Alabama Crimson Tide players before the start of their showdown.

The balls on this guy, I swear!

This has the opportunity to look very bad at the conclusion of this one, but for right now, you have to love the moxxy and confidence of the often overlooked Pavia.

Some may call it a Napoleon Complex, but Pavia has the chip on his shoulder mentality that only an undersized and under-recruited quarterback can have.

He didn't have a single Division I scholarship coming out of high school in New Mexico, opting to play for the New Mexico Military Institute for two seasons before transferring to nearby New Mexico State.

After a few years with the Aggies, he was able to parlay that into a scholarship offer from SEC doormat Vanderbilt, before turning them around as well.

Say what you will about his cockiness, as he may rub some people the wrong way, but you can't help but root for a story like Pavia's.

Of course, the people in the comments section couldn't help but point out how rough of a look this would be if Alabama came out and beat the breaks off of Pavia and his Commodores.

Regardless of the outcome today, it's safe to say Pavia and head coach Clark Lea have turned the spirits of the Commodore faithful around, and it's all thanks to the antics of the kid from the Land of Enchantment who no one gave a chance.