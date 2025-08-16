Diego Pavia Steals Spotlight Again: Vanderbilt QB Stars In 'Pavia Mafia' Music Video

Are you not entertained by the electric quarterback that continues to garner SEC headlines before season actually begins?

Diego Pavia continues to make waves this off-season, whether that's on the SEC Netflix series, or appearing on numerous podcasts to promote his brand ahead of the 2025 campaign. But one thing I did not expect to see was the Commodores quarterback appearing in a music video.

I have to admit that while I was scrolling through social media late on Friday night with my girlfriend, I just so happened to stumble across what looked to be Diego Pavia flashing wads of cash in front of a few horses.

Yes, horses. But that was just the beginning, as the music video by Axel Varela continued to be hammered into my brain, thanks to a few catchy lines that saw Pavia lip-syncing in a gas station parking lot.

Like honestly, what else can Diego do this offseason to take his brand to new heights? Besides leading Vanderbilt to the college football playoff, or being in contention for the Heisman Trophy, there wasn’t a more talked-about player at SEC Media Days, if you take Arch Manning off the table.

And even then, Pavia had over a hundred media members gathered around his podium in Atlanta, hoping to get the next interesting quote from the Commodores quarterback.

What I didn’t expect was to see Diego rocking a hat, flashing hundred dollar bills and jamming to a buddy's song while swagging in a gas station parking lot. But here we are, and it's obvious that the Vanderbilt quarterback is enjoying his final year of college football, before the season starts.

"From the 505, to the world, baby. Vandyyyy," Axel Varela says with Diego Pavia dancing in the background.

I have to admit that I did not understand what they were singing about, though I could tell this was a video about Diego Pavia's rise at Vanderbilt, which had ‘Pavia Mafia’ in the description.

"U make a corrido for Vanderbilt's Quarterback," the caption from Axel Varela read.

I didn't think there was anything else that Diego Pavia could do off-the-field that would make me like him even more, but then he decided to co-star in a music video called ‘Pavia Mafia’.

We are just one week away from the start of college football, and I'm over here bopping my head to this ballad about the Vanderbilt quarterback.

Let the chaos ensue.