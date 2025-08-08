SEC QB Makes Ridiculous National Title Claim, Needs Swift Reality Check

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia might need a quick reality check ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Pavia shot onto the scene in 2024 when the Commodores pulled off a truly shocking and wild upset 40-35 over Alabama at home.

It was one of the biggest upsets in recent college football memory. Yet, Vanderbilt didn't really do much after that. The Commodores finished the season 7-6.

That might not be bad for the program in Nashville, but it's not even within spitting distance of elite. Just don't tell Pavia.

He has visions of winning national title rings.

Diego Pavia seems to be living in the land of delusion.

Having confidence is a good thing. You want a QB with confidence. However, having too much confidence can be a curse, and I'm afraid Pavia's season outlook might be a bit much.

Why?

He thinks the Commodores are a legit national title contender.

"I think we’ve got the tools (offensively) and defensively to put our foot forward and win the national championship," Pavia said during a Wednesday interview with Paul Finebaum, according to AL.com.

Yes, the Vanderbilt QB seems to think the Commodores have the skills necessary to win the national championship (they do not).

The dual-threat QB doubled down when pressed by Finebaum about if he was being serious.

Pavia told the famous pundit, "Yeah, I wasn’t cracking a joke. That’s the standard."

Again, having confidence isn't a bad thing. You need a QB who thinks he can get the job done, but what is the source of this belief for Pavia.

Let's take a look at some of Pavia's stats against solid teams last season, outside of the incredible Alabama game:

Tennessee: 104 passing yards on 8/17 passing, one passing touchdown and one interception

LSU: 186 passing yards on 13/24 passing and one passing touchdown

South Carolina: 166 passing yards on 16/31 passing

Texas: 143 passing yards on 16/29 passing with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions

Those definitely aren't impressive numbers, and it's worth noting Vandy went 0-4 in those games. One win over Alabama doesn't all of a sudden mean Pavia and the Commodores are in elite company.

What do you think of Pavia's outlook? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.