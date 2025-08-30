Lee Corso Selects Ohio State In Final College GameDay Headgear Pick

College GameDay legend Lee Corso has made his final headgear pick, and Buckeyes fans will love it.

The ESPN crew visited Columbus, OH for the opening week matchup between the No.1-ranked Texas Longhorns and the No.-3-ranked - and defending national champions - Ohio State Buckeyes. A giant flag even draped the fans who showed up to support coach Corso one last time.

It marked the 29th and final year that Corso started making headgear picks on the long-running college football pregame show.

Here's a breakdown of all the picks he's ever made - all 431 of them.

Back in 1996, the crew visited - wouldn’t ya know - Columbus for a game between Ohio State and Penn State. On that day, Corso went with the Buckeyes for his first pick, which would end up being correct.

The Final Headgear: Celebrating Lee Corso’s Legendary College GameDay Era, Top-5 Funniest Moments

And on this Saturday in late August, he put the bookends on his headgear career by donning Brutus once again.

Fox got to simulcast the moment after ESPN gave them permission for the Big Noon broadcast.

It was a fitting moment to cap off the career of the legendary figure. Countless people found Corso’s headgear pick to be one of, if not, the best part of college football Saturdays.

The sport undoubtedly won’t be the same without Corso's weekly headgear selection.