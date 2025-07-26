LeBron James Hires Lawyers For The Dumbest Reason Possible, Continues To Prove He's The Softest Man Alive

LeBron James is such a baby. God, this guy just continues to be the softest dude on the planet. What happened to him?

I remember when LeBron was the man. I'm talking wayyyyyyyyyyyy back in the day. Like, mid-2000s, when he was a young pup on the Cavs. That was the best version of LeBron. He was insufferable in Miami, and actually got a little more palatable when he went back to Cleveland. But ever since moving to LA?

My God. The worst.

Anyway, LeBron was apparently in his feelings this week over some ridiculous AI video making the internet rounds that shows him being … very pregnant.

That's right. Read it again. Soak it in. That's a real sentence. There's an AI video making the rounds of a very pregnant LeBron James, and LeBron is apparently so upset by it that his lawyers have sent the company responsible for the video a cease-and=desist letter.

What a baby.

Is LeBron James really this sensitive?

I mean, come on. What are we DOING here?! Is LeBron James really this much of a bitch? I mean, he is, but still … it's wild to see it actually unfold.

First off, that's a funny video. A disturbing one, for sure, but also funny. I assume AI will kill us all one day – perhaps soon – so we might as well laugh with the machines while we can.

Secondly … why even acknowledge the video in the first place? All you're doing is giving idiots like me a reason to write about it! Does LeBron think we're all going to think he's now pregnant? Is he worried about all the misleading info that's out there now? Does he think the world now believes that he had a baby with Steph Curry?

Like, what? What is he so upset about? It's AI! It's obviously AI – and I ain't talking about Allen Iverson. Wish I was, though. God, he was the best.

Anyway, LeBron James is soft as baby shit and he's insufferable. Not new information by any means, but worth noting regardless.

Happy Saturday!