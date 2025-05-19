LeBron James Gets Called Out For Supportive Tweet About Caitlin Clark In Truly Baffling Scene

LeBron James gave a quick shoutout to Caitlin Clark on social media after she posted a triple-double in the Indiana Fever's season opener over the weekend. James' post was completely harmless - just one great recognizing another great - but Clark's triple-double came against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, which sparked quite the reaction from those in the race-obsessed crowd.

The Fever embarrassed the Sky 93-58 in large part due to Clark's 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, but the scoreline or stat line wasn't what anyone wanted to talk about. Clark committed an innocent foul on Reese in the third quarter of the game that was later upgraded to a flagrant foul, while Reese received a technical foul for her dramatic reaction.

The Clark-Reese rivalry added a new chapter in the first game of the new season with the divide between fan bases only growing, which now leads us to LeBron James' very standard post on X and the nasty discourse that followed.

Just look at some of these reactions:

This is unhinged behavior, all because the most-popular NBA player gave a quick shutout to Clark, who is the only reason the overwhelming majority of us are paying attention to the WNBA, after she recorded a triple-double.

It is no secret that race plays a huge role in the Clark-Reese discourse, but it's still always stunning to see just how far some folks will push things when all we're talking about is two WNBA players driving an entire league. Some can not fathom a reality in which both Clark and Reese are simply good basketball players and their butting of heads is actually growing the game.

Then again, you can't blame some folks for leaning into the race conversation when the WNBA itself keeps the topic at the forefront every chance it gets.